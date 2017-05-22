NHL Entry Draft: Full Second Round Mock Draft, Fourth Edition
NHL Entry Draft: 27 Team’s Positions Have Been Solidified in the Draft Order. So Let’s Jump Into Our Fourth Edition of our Second Round Mock Draft.
The NHL Entry Draft is just one month away which gives everyone a bunch of time to speculate on who their favorite team is going to select in the first round, but this time we’re doing the second round. With this year not being as deep as the years of yesterday, there are still some top notch guys available.
In this second round mock draft, I’m keeping the same order as the first round, and adjusting teams to their respective slots that they achieved through trade. There was a total of 10 deals made that affected teams in the second round. Carolina, Buffalo, and Montreal are the only teams who are gaining an additional pick. There are also a ton more picks but they are all conditional selections that have yet to be figured out due to the playoffs.
Next is the full rundown of all the deals that happened where teams gained an additional second round selection.
via (TSN)
via (TSN)
via (Sportsnet)
via (Sportsnet)
via (Sportsnet)
via (Sportsnet)
via (Sportsnet)
via (Wikipedia)
via (Sportsnet)
via (TSN)
Tampa Bay’s 48th pick and Anaheim’s 50th picks are confusing ones. Here are the details for both.
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ second-round pick will go to the Tampa Bay Lightning as the result of a trade on February 27, 2017 that sent Brian Boyle to Toronto in exchange for Byron Froese and this pick (being conditional at the time of the trade).[13] The condition – Tampa Bay will receive the highest pick of Ottawa, San Jose or Toronto’s second-round picks in 2017[13] – was converted on April 23, 2017 when Toronto was eliminated from the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs, ensuring that Toronto’s second-round pick would be higher than San Jose or Ottawa’s second-round picks.
[Via Wikipedia.com]
The San Jose Sharks’ second-round pick will go to the Anaheim Ducks as the result of a trade on June 20, 2016 that sent Frederik Andersen to Toronto in exchange for Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2016 and this pick (being conditional at the time of the trade).[15] The condition – Anaheim will receive the middle pick of Ottawa, San Jose or Toronto’s second-round picks in 2017.[16] – was converted on May 9, 2017 when Ottawa advanced to the 2017 Eastern Conference Final. Ensuring that the Sharks second-round pick would be higher than the Senators’ and lower than the Maple Leafs’.
Toronto previously acquired this pick as the result of a trade on February 22, 2016 that sent Roman Polak and Nick Spaling to San Jose in exchange for Raffi Torres, a second-round pick in 2018 and this pick.[17]
[Via Wikipedia.com]
Now, let’s dive into the mock draft and see who lands where! I will have more draft’s coming for you very soon, with a full seven rounder coming after the playoffs.
Tommy Miller
D, Team USA U18 (USHL)
Aleksi Heponiemi
C, Swift Current (WHL)
Stelio Mattheos
C, Brandon (WHL)
Ian Scott
G, Prince Albert (WHL)
Jake Leschyshyn
C/W, Regina (WHL)
Lukas Elvenes
C/W, Rogle J20 (Superelit)
Jarret Tyszka
D, Seattle (WHL)
Ostap Safin
C/W, HC Sparta Praha (Czech Extraliga)
David Farrance
D, Team USA U18 (USHL)
Nikita Popugaev
LW, Moose Jaw (WHL)
Adam Ruzicka
C, Sarnia (OHL)
Grant Mismash
LW, Team USA U18 (USHL)
Morgan Frost
C/W, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Luke Martin
D, University of Michigan (NCAA)
Pierre-Olivier Joseph
D, Charlottetown (QMJHL)
MacKenzie Entwistle
C, Hamilton (OHL)
Sasha Chmelevski
C/W, Ottawa (OHL)
Jaret Anderson-Dolan
C, Spokane (WHL)
Kole Lind
RW, Kelowna (WHL)
Antoine Morand
C/W, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)
Jesper Boqvist
LW, Brynas J20 (Superelit)
Scott Reedy
C/W, Team USA U18 (USHL)
Max Gildon
D, Team USA U18 (USHL)
Alexei Lipanov
C, HK MVD (MHL)
Jason Robertson
LW, Kingston (OHL)
Robert Thomas
C, London (OHL)
Ivan Lodnya
RW, Erie (OHL)
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
G, HPK U20 (Liiga Jrs)
Conor Timmins
D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Shane Bowers
C, Waterloo (USHL)
Robin Salo
D, Sport (Liiga)
