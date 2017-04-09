NHL Entry Draft: Full Second Round Mock Draft and Analysis, Number Two.
NHL Entry Draft: With the NHL Playoffs Almost Underway We Re-Do the Second Round of the Entry Draft, Just Who Falls Where in This Second Installment You’ll Have to Read to Find Out!
The NHL Entry Draft is just three months away which gives everyone a bunch of time to speculate on who their favorite team is going to select in the first round, but this time we’re doing the second round. With this year not being as deep as the years of yesterday, there are still some top notch guys available.
In this second round mock draft, I’m keeping the same order as the first round, and adjusting teams to their respective slots that they achieved through trade. There was a total of nine deals made that affected teams in the second round. Toronto and Carolina each got three picks in this second round with Buffalo and Montreal gaining an additional pick.
Next is the full rundown of all the deals that happened where teams gained an additional second round selection.
Now, let’s dive into the mock draft and see who lands where! I will have more draft’s coming for you very soon, with a full seven rounder coming after the playoffs.
Jonas Rondbjerg
RW, Vaxjo Lakers HC J-20 (SuperElit)
Antoine Crete-Belzile
D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)
Tyler Inamoto
D, U.S. National U-18 Team (USDP)
Cale Fleury
D, Kootenay (WHL)
Tyler Steenbergen
C, Swift Current (WHL)
Urho Vaakanainen
D, JYP (Liiga)
Robert Thomas
C, London (OHL)
David Farrance
D, U.S. National U-18 Team (USDP)
Maxim Zhukov
G, Green Bay (USHL)
Nicholas Hague
D, Mississauga (OHL)
Cayden Primeau
G, Lincoln (USHL)
Noel Hoefenmayer
D, Ottawa (OHL)
Nick Henry
RW, Regina (WHL)
Jake Oettinger
G, U.S. National U-18 Team (USDP)
Maxime Comtois
LW, Victoriaville (QMJHL)
Dylan Samberg
D, Hermantown High (USHS)
Antoine Morand
C, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)
Erik Brannstrom
D, HV71 (SHL)
Evan Barratt
C, U.S. National U-18 Team (USDP)
Markus Phillips
D, Owen Sound (OHL)
Mason Shaw
C, Medicine Hat (WHL)
Morgan Frost
C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Marcus Davidsson
C/W, Djurgardens IF (SHL)
Joni Ikonen
C/RW, Frolunda HC J-20 (SuperElit)
Jonah Gadjovich
LW, Owen Sound (OHL)
Morgan Geekie
C/RW, Tri-City (WHL)
Jason Robertson
LW, Kingston (OHL)
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
G, HPK U-20 (Jr. SM Liiga)
Henri Jokiharju
D, Portland (WHL)
Kole Lind
RW, Kelowna (WHL)
Michael Dipietro
C, Sarnia (OHL)
Now all of these teams were randomized as I stated from the first round mock, but if these picks were to play out like this, I strongly believe these are the best choices per team. I will have a NEW first round mock for you soon!
