NHL Entry Draft: Full Second Round Mock Draft and Analysis, Number Two.

The NHL Entry Draft is just three months away which gives everyone a bunch of time to speculate on who their favorite team is going to select in the first round, but this time we’re doing the second round. With this year not being as deep as the years of yesterday, there are still some top notch guys available.

In this second round mock draft, I’m keeping the same order as the first round, and adjusting teams to their respective slots that they achieved through trade. There was a total of nine deals made that affected teams in the second round. Toronto and Carolina each got three picks in this second round with Buffalo and Montreal gaining an additional pick.

Next is the full rundown of all the deals that happened where teams gained an additional second round selection.

Senators get D Jryki Jokipakka and 2017 2nd Round Pick Calgary get F Curtis Lazar and D Mike Kostka

Penguins get D Ron Hainsey Carolina get F Danny Kristo and 2017 2nd Round Pick

Boston get Lee Stempniak Devils get 2016 4th Round Pick and 2017 2nd Round Pick

Rangers get F Eric Staal Hurricanes get 2016 2nd Round Pick, 2017 2nd Round Pick and F Aleksi Saarela

Maple Leafs get Jared Cowen, Colin Greening, Milan Michalek, Tobias Lindberg and 2017 2nd Round Pick Senators get Dion Phaneuf, Matt Frattin, Casey Bailey, Ryan Rupert and Cody Donaghey

Maple Leafs get Raffi Torres, 2017 2nd Round Pick and 2018 2nd Round Pick San Jose get Roman Polak and Nick Spaling

Canadiens get 2017 2nd Round Pick and 2018 2nd Round Pick Washington get Lars Eller

Edmonton get Peter Chiarelli Boston get 2017 2nd Round Pick

Minnesota get Chris Stewart Buffalo get 2017 2nd Round Pick

ALL TRADE INFO COURTESY of Wikipedia, ALL DEALS COURTESY of TSN, Sportsnet and Wikipedia.

Now, let’s dive into the mock draft and see who lands where! I will have more draft’s coming for you very soon, with a full seven rounder coming after the playoffs.

31

Jonas Rondbjerg RW, Vaxjo Lakers HC J-20 (SuperElit) In the first round, we had the Ducks taking LW/RW Kristian Vesalainen, in this second round we have the Ducks picking right winger Jonas Rondbjerg. These two will complement each other and by a solid duo for the Ducks.

30

Antoine Crete-Belzile D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) We had Chicago select Jaret Anderson-Dolan in the first round to help the center depth of the club. Now in the second round, we have them picking Antoine Crete-Belize, a solid defenseman from the QMJHL who will help these guys big time on the backend.

29

Tyler Inamoto D, U.S. National U-18 Team (USDP) With Montreal’s second pick in the second round, we have them selecting defenseman Tyler Inamoto from the USDP. In the first round, they selected LW Eeli Tolvanen, the depth of Inamoto and Dylan Samberg, their first pick in the second round brings a lot of depth to the club’s defense.

28

Cale Fleury D, Kootenay (WHL) Cale Fleury has had a very solid year with Kootenay this season, in the first round the Maple Leafs selected left winger Matthew Strome. And with the Leafs third pick in the second round we have them selecting Cale to help with defensive depth, and when ready would be a perfect player to play with Morgan Rielly

27

Tyler Steenbergen C, Swift Current (WHL) In the first round, we had Ottawa selecting center Alexei Lipanov, in the second round we have them selecting another center. This time Tyler Steenbergen who is fresh off a 90 point season in the WHL, and what’s better than one solid center prospect? Two because by the time they’re ready, the Sens will need them.

26

Urho Vaakanainen D, JYP (Liiga) With the Leafs second pick in the second round, we have them selecting Urho Vaakanainen who has had a pretty solid year between JYP in the Finish Elite League and the JYP U-20 team in the Finnish Jr. Elite League. He’s a big guy who can easily play alongside Jake Gardiner and fill the void of Roman Polak

25

Robert Thomas C, London (OHL) Robert Thomas is a solid center who just had a season in which he posted a point per game. And with the Hurricanes third pick in the second round, we have them selecting Thomas to help first round selection, Lias Andersson.

24

David Farrance D, U.S. National U-18 Team (USDP) With the Blues only pick in the second round we have them covering the back end with David Farrance who has been tremendous this year in the USDP. In the first round we had them selecting Grant Mismash to help the front, now with Farrance helping the back, St. Louis is in a good position.

23

Maxim Zhukov G, Green Bay (USHL) After his first season in North America, Maxim Zhukov has proven that he is a top prospect when it comes to the goalies. And with Carolina’s second pick in the second round, we have them covering another piece of the ice with a goaltending selection.

22

Nicholas Hague D, Mississauga (OHL) Mississauga has been pumping out prospect after prospect the last few seasons and Nicolas Hague is another. In the first round we had the Blue Jackets selecting winger Owen Tippett to help up front and with their only pick in the second round, we have Hague helping out their backend.

21

Cayden Primeau G, Lincoln (USHL) After a solid season in the USHL, Cayden Primeau is making a case as to why he’s the best goalie in the draft. And with Buffalo’s second pick in the second round we have them selecting the solid sized goaltender because when you look at the Sabres prospect pool, they are definitely weak in net.

20

Noel Hoefenmayer D, Ottawa (OHL) After a 35 point increase from last season, Noel Hoefenmayer is making a case as a top prospect in regards to defenseman. And Boston loves to build from the back out, and with their only pick in the first round, we had them selecting center Michael Rasmussen. Now we have them covering the back with Hoefenmayer.

19

Nick Henry RW, Regina (WHL) Like Boston, Nashville is another team that loves to build from the back out which is why in the first round they had selected Pierre-Olivier Joseph. Now in the second round, we have them covering the front of the ice with Nick Henry who is fresh off an 81 point season in the WHL.

18

Jake Oettinger G, U.S. National U-18 Team (USDP) With New Jersey’s second pick in the second round, we have them selecting goaltender Jake Oettinger from the USDP. He’s a very talented goaltender which is something the Devils need badly.

17

Maxime Comtois LW, Victoriaville (QMJHL) The Leafs first pick in the second round has to be highly underrated winger Maxime Comtois. This kid has a plethora of talent and with this selection, the Leafs have covered almost every inch of the ice.

16

Dylan Samberg D, Hermantown High (USHS) With Montreal’s first pick in the second round, we have them selecting Dylan Samberg, a defenseman fresh out of high school who has tons of talent. With Tyler Inamoto the Canadiens are in a solid position defensively.

15

Antoine Morand C, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) In the first round, Tampa Bay selected Cal Foote to help them on the backend, now to help them up front they need a solid center and that person is Antoine Morand.

14

Erik Brannstrom D, HV71 (SHL) With the selections of Lias Andersson, Maxim Zhukov, and Robert Thomas, the selection of Erik Brannstrom is very key. The Hurricanes have now selected someone to help on every part of the ice. And after a very solid season in the Swedish Elite League with HV71, Brannstrom could very well make his jump to North America next season.

13

Evan Barratt C, U.S. National U-18 Team (USDP) The Islanders selected high-scoring winger Kailer Yamamoto in the first round, so who should they pick up to help complement him and the rest of the team? Center Evan Barratt who has been tremendous for the USDP.

12

Markus Phillips D, Owen Sound (OHL) With Ivan Provorov and Shayne Gostisbehere already running the Flyers defense and given their age, the Flyers could use another top defenseman on the backend. And that’s Markus Phillips who will be NHL ready in a season or two.

11

Mason Shaw C, Medicine Hat (WHL) After a 94 point season in the WHL, Mason Shaw is poised to have an even better one next season. With the Kings selecting Ryan Poehling out of the NCAA they could use another top-tier center since they’re lacking in that position when it comes to prospects.

10

Morgan Frost C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) The Jets needed some defensive help when it comes to prospects and they got it in the first round with the selection of Miro Heiskanen. Now in the second round, they get to stock their forward core even more with the selection of Morgan Frost.

9

Marcus Davidsson C/W, Djurgardens IF (SHL) In the first round, we had Nick Suzuki being picked to help give Florida a solid four centers in their lineup. The selection of Marcus Davidsson doesn’t just give the Panthers a backup plan but also gives them a player who can jump on the wings.

8

Joni Ikonen C/RW, Frolunda HC J-20 (SuperElit) Joni Ikonen is a solid center with a lot of talent, but he’s already committed to Frolunda in the Swedish Elite League for next season. This is good cause it gives him time to grow even more while first round selection Cody Glass makes an impact.

7

Jonah Gadjovich LW, Owen Sound (OHL) How perfect of a selection is Jonah Gadjovich for the Red Wings? Pretty perfect in my opinion. With the first round selection of Casey Mittelstadt that provides some help down the middle for when Zetterberg is gone, Gadjovich is a guy who would mesh well with Casey and make a dominant line.

6

Morgan Geekie C/RW, Tri-City (WHL) With Dallas’ first pick we had them filling a much-needed hole with the selection of top defenseman Timothy Liljegren. Now another thing the team needs is another center, so we have them selecting Morgan Geekie from Tri-City in the WHL who just had himself a solid 90 point season.

5

Jason Robertson LW, Kingston (OHL) Jason Robertson is an excellent player and has tremendous speed, with Vancouver’s first pick being Martin Necas, someone who will replace Henrik Sedin down the middle. We are selecting Jason Robertson, someone just as talented and can fill the void of Daniel Sedin

4

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen G, HPK U-20 (Jr. SM Liiga) With Vegas we started from the defense out, now were going one position behind the defense, and that’s goaltending. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had a tremendous season with the Finish Jr. Elite League and is committed to the pro league next season. However, due to his skill, he could challenge for a spot next season, especially for the Knights.

3

Henri Jokiharju D, Portland (WHL) After a very solid first season in North America and the selection of Gabe Vilardi in the first round, the Devils could use their second round pick to take Henri Jokiharju. He has the potential to step into the lineup next season but he could be sent back down to Portland for another year.

2

Kole Lind RW, Kelowna (WHL) Kole Lind had a standout season with Kelowna this year. And with the selection of Nico Hischier in the first round these two would form a dynamic duo on the second line for Colorado, could you imagine Gabriel Landeskog on the left side of them.

1

Michael Dipietro C, Sarnia (OHL) Michael Dipietro is easily the most talented goalie in the entire draft. And with Arizona needing a goaltending prospect since they only have Louis Domingue , make’s this a perfect selection since they already have a plethora of prospects up front and on defense.

Now all of these teams were randomized as I stated from the first round mock, but if these picks were to play out like this, I strongly believe these are the best choices per team. I will have a NEW first round mock for you soon!

