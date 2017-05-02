NHL Entry Draft: Full First Round Mock Draft, Third Edition

NHL Entry Draft: With the Draft Lottery Now Over, 15 Team’s Positions Have Been Solidified in the Draft Order. So Let’s Jump Into Our Third Edition of our First Round Mock Draft.

The NHL Entry Draft is getting close and for every hockey fan, this is a day we all look forward too. It’s a day in which we get to see which cornerstone players our favorite teams select and who they end up moving in order to move up the draft.

For instance, this season a few teams acquired an additional first-round pick, these teams were St. Louis who got Washington’s first rounder plus some other picks when they acquired Kevin Shattenkirk. And Arizona who got theirs via Minnesota when they were finally able to deal Martin Hanzal.

Washington get D Kevin Shattenkirk and G Pheonix Copley St. Louis get F Zach Sanford, F Brad Malone, 2017 1st Round Pick, and 2019 2nd Round Pick

(via TSN)

Arizona get 2017 1st Round Pick, 2018 2nd Round Pick, 2019 Conditional 4th Round Pick and F Grayson Downing Minnesota get F Martin Hanzal, F Ryan White, 2017 4th Round Pick

(via TSN)

Now let’s dive into our third mock draft, we have a lot of new teams appearing in new spots and a couple of new faces as well. Keep in mind these are all picks that I myself feel would be the best for every organization moving forward. With eight teams having been eliminated from the playoffs, more selection spots have been solidified.

Picks 1-15 were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery results, picks 16 to 23 were placed by order of elimination from this year’s playoffs. For the remaining 8 this randomizer at http://www.randomlists.com/random-nhl-team/ was used again.

31

Marcus Davidsson C, Djugardens (SHL) Marcus Davidsson is a talented two-way center who could play a fourth line role until he’s ready to jump up in the lineup. He’s projected to be a top six center but since the Sens already have Kyle Turris and Derick Brassard as well as Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Colin White . By the time Davidsson is ready, one of those four will be gone, and if not Pageau can play on the wing since he has the durability to do so.

30

Henri Jokiharju D, Portland (WHL) When you’re on the small side and projected to still be a top four defenseman, you know you have some skills. And Henri Jokiharju has them in spades, he’s like another top defenseman the Penguins have in Kris Letang . He’ll rush the play and create chances so in some ways he’s like a fourth forward when on the ice.

29

Kristian Vesalainen RW, Frolunda (SHL) Standing at 6 foot 4 and weighing over 200 pounds, Kristian Vesalainen could very well see time in the NHL next season. He has the skills and is projected to be a top-six winger. Now if he isn’t ready next season he will be in 2018-19 which is also great since the Rangers need a lot of help on the wing.

28

Urho Vaakanainen D, JYP (Liiga) Since the Blues took a forward with their first pick, I have them selecting a defenseman with their second pick which was acquired from Washington in the Kevin Shattenkirk deal. Urho Vaakanainen is sound defensively and has tremendous speed. He’s projected to be a top-six defenseman which will help the Blues since they have a few guys that will be moved or retiring by the time he’s ready, for instance, Jay Bouwmeester and Carl Gunnarsson

27

Matthew Strome LW, Hamilton (OHL) With the Blues first pick in the draft, I have them selecting two-way playmaker Matthew Strome. This selection will help the team on the left side big time. He already possesses the size to play in the NHL which means he could very well see some action next season before being sent back down, that’s if he doesn’t stay though.

26

Jake Oettinger G, Boston Univ. (NCAA) Jake Oettinger is already huge for his age plus he has tremendous athleticism making him a solid goaltender. His overall projection is a starter but he’ll need a few years before he gets there. And by the time he’s ready, Pekka Rinne will be slowing down significantly making him a perfect pick for the Preds.

24

Michael Dipietro G, Windsor (OHL) The top-ranked goaltender in the draft, Michael Dipietro is a great selection for the Ducks. Besides John Gibson , the Ducks don’t really have a solid goaltender behind him that can eventually fight for the starting position. Adding Dipietro into the mix definitely, helps that as he could be an NHL backup in two or three years.

23

Erik Brannstrom D, HV-71 J20 (Superelit) Jake Gardiner, He doesn’t have the size yet, but Erik Brannstrom definitely has the skill. The Leafs have success with the small defenseman like Morgan Rielly Connor Carrick , and Nikita Zaitsev so the selection of Brannstrom is perfect. He’s a smooth skating defenseman that can move the puck extremely well, sort of like another Gardiner.

22

Isaac Ratcliffe LW, Guelph (OHL) At 6 foot 6 and 206 pounds, Isaac Ratcliffe is primed for the NHL next year. This is why I have Boston selecting him, they need help on the wings and he could easily fill a second or third line power forward role.

21

Ryan Poehling C, St. Cloud State (NCAA) After a solid first year in the NCAA, Ryan Poehling is one of those centers that could help the Sharks in a big way. He can easily fill a third line checking role since that’s what he’s known for. He already has the height to be an effective NHL player he just needs to add the weight now.

20

Maxime Comtois LW, Victoriaville (QMJHL) The Canadiens desperately need someone to come in right away and fill a scoring need and Maxime Comtois is that guy. He already has the size to join the NHL and the scoring abilities to help the Canadiens. A line with him, Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher would be superb.

19

Nick Suzuki C, Owen Sound (OHL) Arizona’s first pick was used to select top defenseman Tim Lijegren, now with defense being covered and possessing a second first round pick due to the Martin Hanzal deal, they can address a need up front and that’s the center position. Now they have a plethora of prospects and young players on the wings but need someone down the middle and the selection of Nick Suzuki is perfect. He has the offensive talent to play the top two lines and the grit and tenacity to play the bottom two lines, so he’s a perfect choice for Arizona.

18

Michael Rasmussen C, Tri-City (WHL) Chicago needs to rebuild and they got halfway started this season with a number of rookies and second-year guys they had in their lineup. The selection of Michael Rasmussen is perfect as he already possesses the NHL size he’s 6 foot 5 and 203 pounds and that means he could very well jump into the lineup in 2017-18.

17

Cody Glass C, Portland (WHL) Like Kailer Yamamoto, Cody Glass has jumped significantly statistically from his first year to his second. In 2015-16, Glass put up only 27 points in 65 games, however, this year he more than doubled it by putting up 94 points in 69 games. The Blue Jackets could use another center who can score goals he would fit nicely in a third-line role behind William Karlsson and Brandon Dubinsky

16

Kailer Yamamoto RW, Spokane (WHL) In his first season in the WHL, Kailer Yamamoto put up 57 points in 68 games, he followed that up the year after with 71 points in 57 games and then this year he tallied 99 points in 65 games showing an incredible increase. He’s developed into a serious player and while he’s expected to play another year with Spokane, Kailer could make his NHL debut in 2018-19 alongside Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk , now how great of a line would that be?

15

Lias Andersson C, HV-71 (SHL) After his second full season in the Swedish Elite League Lias Andersson managed 19 points in 42 games. He would be a great selection for the Islanders since has the durability to play either center or wing which is great for the team since they need help on both sides.

14

Nicolas Hague D, Mississauga (OHL) Tampa Bay only has two young solid defensemen, Victor Hedman and Slater Koekkoek so they are definitely in need of another. The selection of Nicolas Hague helps the team a lot. While he put up north of 100 penalty minutes this year in Mississauga he still managed to put up 46 points in 65 games, now imagine if he didn’t spend so much time in the box? And at 6 foot 6 and over 200 pounds he could very well step into the NHL in 2017-18.

13

Juuso Valimaki D, Tri-City (WHL) Juuso Valimaki has spent the last two seasons in the WHL and has had tremendous years. In his first season in North America, he put up 32 points in 56 games but then doubled his output this season. He put up 61 points in 60 games, which is amazing for a defenseman and since the Jets are loaded up front on prospect talent, they could use someone on the backend so why not take Valimaki?

12

Klim Kostin RW, Dynamo Moskva (KHL) Despite only playing in 18 games stretched across three leagues this season only putting up two points. Klim Kostin is still a top notch player who is a pure playmaker with a goal scorers touch. Carolina already has a great group of centers, now once he’s ready for NHL play, the combination of him Jeff Skinner and Sebastian Aho would make for a terrific line.

11

Miro Heiskanen D, HIFK (Liiga) Alec Martinez, Miro Heiskanen is an elite level defenseman with tremendous two-way abilities. The Kings lack defensive depth and with the selection of Miro gives them another solid player to help the core they already have. Drew Doughty Derek Forbort , and Miro Heiskanen make for two solid defensive lines.

10

Elias Pettersson LW, Timra (Allsvenskan) At 6 foot 1 Elias Pettersson would be the perfect winger to play alongside Aleksander Barkov or Nick Bjugstad . He’s a fantastic playmaker who will get things done, and since the Panthers have more prospects on the back end than the front, Pettersson would be a perfect fit.

9

Martin Necas C/W, Brno (Czech Extraliga) Detroit has needed a center since the departure of Pavel Datsyuk , and Frans Nielsen can’t do everything on his own. So what’s the solution? Drafting one and Martin Necas is that guy. He’s had a great year playing in the Czech Elite League putting up 15 points in 41 games, the Ivan Hlinka tournament where he scored six points in four games and finally three points in five games for the Czech team in the World Juniors. He already has great height for the NHL but he does need to add a little weight, so one more season overseas or in the AHL won’t hurt.

8

Eeli Tolvanen RW, Sioux City (USHL) Eeli Tolvanen is a pure goal scorer, he had a tremendous season in the USHL putting up 54 points in 52 games, 30 of which were goals. He also notched himself six points in six games for Finland at the World Junior Championships. Now when you put a pure goal scorer with a pure playmaker like Jack Eichel in Buffalo, you’re going to have a dynamic duo which makes Tolvanen a perfect pick for the Sabres.

7

Timothy Liljegren D, Rogle (SHL) Tim Liljegren was ranked second overall for the majority of the year but has slowly fallen in the rankings, that won’t affect his overall potential as a player though. He’s still the best defenseman in the draft and since the Coyotes are heavy up front with youth they could use a defensive piece so why not take the best one available?

6

Casey Mittelstadt C/W, Eden Prairie (USHS) With Vegas’ very first draft pick, I have them selecting high school sensation Casey Mittelstadt, he’s an elite level player and while it may take him another year to gain more size the Knights have a franchise player. This kid can play, and if the NHL was just a little bit younger, he would be challenging Nico Hischier and Nolan Patrick for number one overall.

5

Owen Tippett RW, Mississauga (OHL) The Canucks have a replacement for Henrik Sedin and that’s Bo Horvat , but who is going to fill the void of Daniel Sedin ? Owen Tippett. These two could form instant chemistry because they both possess elite level skills. And while Bo already has NHL experience, Owen can step right in and if he shines in training camp, expect him on the roster.

4

Gabe Vilardi C/W, Windsor (OHL) The Aves finished dead last in the league but somehow were screwed out of the first overall pick. However, at fourth, they can still grab a solid player. Gabe Vilardi has the potential to play either wing or center which is great for the Aves cause he can jump on a line with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog , or join the second line with Matt Duchene and Mikko Rantanen

3

Cale Makar D, Brooks (AJHL) The Stars won the third overall pick leaving them in contention for a solid draft choice. Now since the team is lacking depth on the back end. Defenseman Cale Makar would be the best choice for the Stars. He could jump in right away with either John Klingberg or Esa Lindell

2

Nico Hischier C, Halifax (QMJHL) The Flyers get a franchise player with Nico Hischier, he can come in right away and either fill a second line center role or a first line winger role since he has that durability. He’s a known goal scorer and if he does end up on the first line with Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek , he’s going to score a lot.

