NHL Entry Draft: Full First Round Mock Draft, Third Edition
NHL Entry Draft: With the Draft Lottery Now Over, 15 Team’s Positions Have Been Solidified in the Draft Order. So Let’s Jump Into Our Third Edition of our First Round Mock Draft.
The NHL Entry Draft is getting close and for every hockey fan, this is a day we all look forward too. It’s a day in which we get to see which cornerstone players our favorite teams select and who they end up moving in order to move up the draft.
For instance, this season a few teams acquired an additional first-round pick, these teams were St. Louis who got Washington’s first rounder plus some other picks when they acquired Kevin Shattenkirk. And Arizona who got theirs via Minnesota when they were finally able to deal Martin Hanzal.
(via TSN)
Now let’s dive into our third mock draft, we have a lot of new teams appearing in new spots and a couple of new faces as well. Keep in mind these are all picks that I myself feel would be the best for every organization moving forward. With eight teams having been eliminated from the playoffs, more selection spots have been solidified.
Picks 1-15 were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery results, picks 16 to 23 were placed by order of elimination from this year’s playoffs. For the remaining 8 this randomizer at http://www.randomlists.com/random-nhl-team/ was used again.
Marcus Davidsson
C, Djugardens (SHL)
Henri Jokiharju
D, Portland (WHL)
Kristian Vesalainen
RW, Frolunda (SHL)
Urho Vaakanainen
D, JYP (Liiga)
Matthew Strome
LW, Hamilton (OHL)
Jake Oettinger
G, Boston Univ. (NCAA)
Callan Foote
D, Kelowna (WHL)
Michael Dipietro
G, Windsor (OHL)
Erik Brannstrom
D, HV-71 J20 (Superelit)
Isaac Ratcliffe
LW, Guelph (OHL)
Ryan Poehling
C, St. Cloud State (NCAA)
Maxime Comtois
LW, Victoriaville (QMJHL)
Nick Suzuki
C, Owen Sound (OHL)
Michael Rasmussen
C, Tri-City (WHL)
Cody Glass
C, Portland (WHL)
Kailer Yamamoto
RW, Spokane (WHL)
Lias Andersson
C, HV-71 (SHL)
Nicolas Hague
D, Mississauga (OHL)
Juuso Valimaki
D, Tri-City (WHL)
Klim Kostin
RW, Dynamo Moskva (KHL)
Miro Heiskanen
D, HIFK (Liiga)
Elias Pettersson
LW, Timra (Allsvenskan)
Martin Necas
C/W, Brno (Czech Extraliga)
Eeli Tolvanen
RW, Sioux City (USHL)
Timothy Liljegren
D, Rogle (SHL)
Casey Mittelstadt
C/W, Eden Prairie (USHS)
Owen Tippett
RW, Mississauga (OHL)
Gabe Vilardi
C/W, Windsor (OHL)
Cale Makar
D, Brooks (AJHL)
Nico Hischier
C, Halifax (QMJHL)
Nolan Patrick
C, Brandon (WHL)
