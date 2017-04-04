NHL Entry Draft: Full First Round Mock Draft and Analysis, Number Two.

NHL Entry Draft: The Draft is Getting Closer and Closer, and by the Looks of Things, Colorado is going to Win the Lottery, So Let’s redo the First Round Mock and Find out What Happens!

The NHL Entry Draft is getting close and for every hockey fan, this is a day we all look forward too. It’s a day in which we get to see which cornerstone players our favorite teams select and who they end up moving in order to move up the draft.

For instance this season a few teams acquired an additional first-round pick, these teams were St. Louis who got Washington’s first rounder plus some other picks when they acquired Kevin Shattenkirk. And Arizona who got theirs via Minnesota when they were finally able to deal Martin Hanzal.

Washington get D Kevin Shattenkirk and G Pheonix Copley St. Louis get F Zach Sanford, F Brad Malone, 2017 1st Round Pick, and a 2019 Conditional 2nd Round Pick

(via TSN)

Arizona get 2017 1st Round Pick, 2018 2nd Round Pick, 2019 Conditional 4th Round Pick and F Grayson Downing Minnesota get F Martin Hanzal, F Ryan White and a 2017 4th Round Pick

(via TSN)

Now let’s dive into our second mock draft, we have a lot of new teams appearing in new spots and a couple of new faces as well. Keep in mind these are all picks that I myself feel would be the best for every organization moving forward.

Like last time the bottom 15 teams were randomized 31 times (a number of teams in the NHL), this determined the bottom 15 order. For the top 16 order, the respective teams were also randomized 31 times (a number of teams in the NHL). The bottom 15 were selected using the http://nhllotterysimulator.com/ and the top 16 teams were used once again with this randomizer at http://www.randomlists.com/random-nhl-team/

31

Kristian Vesalainen LW/RW, Frolunda HC J-20 (SuperElit) With Anaheim possessing a single pick in the first round they can use it to address their depth down the middle. Originally Rickard Rakell was a center but was moved to the wing. And with Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler getting older and older, the Ducks are in need of someone to fill the void.

30

Jaret Anderson-Dolan C, Spokane (WHL) Coming off a career year in Spokane, Jaret Anderson-Dolan would be a solid pick for the Blackhawks at number 30. With Jonathan Toews Vinnie Hinostroza and Tanner Kero , Anderson-Dolan would be a perfect fourth-line center who can work his way up the system.

29

Grant Mismash C, U.S. National U-18 Team (USDP) Grant Mismash is another top prospect who is coming off a career year where he put up outstanding numbers between the USHL and the USDP. With St. Louis’ second pick in the first round, I have them adding some center depth which is something they need now with Backes gone to Boston.

28

Isaac Ratcliffe LW, Guelph (OHL) The Sharks are in need of some players on the wings, they tried to solve it when they acquired Jannik Hansen but that’s just a short-term fix. And with Goldobin being a part of that deal the best way to fill the void now is by drafting someone like Isaac Ratcliffe.

26

Matthew Strome LW, Hamilton (OHL) With Toronto’s single pick in the first round, I have them selecting scoring winger Matthew Strome from Hamilton of the OHL. Leo Komarov is going to be gone soon, and Josh Leivo is expected to fill that spot, but who is going to fill his? That’s a good question and my solution is Matthew Strome.

25

Aleksi Heponiemi C, Swift Current (WHL) Aleksi Heponiemi is coming off his first season in North America where he absolutely killed it in the WHL putting up 86 points in 72 games. Besides Derek Stepan and Mika Zibanejad the Rangers are quite thin down the middle when it comes to dynamic scoring centers, so Aleksi would be a tremendous pick for them at 25.

24

Shane Bowers C, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) With the Blues first pick in the first round, Shane Bowers is a guy who can help the Blues down the middle quite significantly. He’s already committed to Boston Univ. next season which means St. Louis is a season away from Bowers, but once he’s pro ready, he’s going to be a very solid prospect.

23

Josh Norris C, U.S. National U-18 Team (USDP) Josh Norris is one of those players who is ranked at the end of the first round and the end of the second. But one thing remains, he has a lot of potentials. Pittsburgh is going to need center depth with, and with a selection like Norris, they are putting themselves in a very solid position.

22

Owen Tippett RW, Mississauga (OHL) When you have a talented left winger in Oliver Bjorkstrand and Lukas Sedlak playing center, Owen Tippett would make for a very dynamic line for the Blue Jackets, which would give them three solid scoring lines.

20

Juuso Valimaki D, Tri-City (WHL) Edmonton is now solid up front and on the backend for years to come, what they need now is some more solid defenseman. Kris Russell is likely to walk at season’s end leaving the team with Adam Larsson and Andrej Sekera . So what would be a smart pick for them? A 6 foot 1, 201-pound defender who can play fantastically well.

19

Pierre-Olivier Joseph D, Charlottetown (QMJHL) Everyone knows how much the Predators love to build from the back out. And selecting someone like Pierre-Olivier Joseph gives the team some flexibility to move a potential depth defenseman for another high-scoring forward.

18

Michael Rasmussen C, Tri-City (WHL) Michael Rasmussen has been a very consistent scorer in the WHL making him a very solid prospect in this year’s draft. Also being 6 foot 5 and weighing over 200 pounds doesn’t hurt either. With Boston needed depth down the middle since they only have Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci they are quite thin down the middle. And since he’s not committed to the WHL next season as of yet, he could very well crack an NHL lineup next season.

17

Alexei Lipanov C, Dynamo Balashikha (VHL) Ottawa only has one pick in the first round, so why not go out and address a need right away. With the selection of Alexei Lipanov, this gives Ottawa a mass amount of talented players down the middle. For instance Derick Brassard Kyle Turris , and Zack Smith . Lipanov would be the cherry on top of an already great cake.

16

Eeli Tolvanen LW, Sioux City (USHL) Eeli Tolvanen just finished his second season in North America for the United States Hockey League and in doing so eclipsed his previous year’s productivity by a very solid margin. He’s a tremendous winger that’s already committed to Boston College next season. But for Montreal, this is good because by the time he’s ready they won’t have anyone to help the left side besides Max Pacioretty and Artturi Lehkonen

15

Cal Foote D, Kelowna (WHL) Coming off a career year in the WHL, Cal Foote is easily the best defenseman in the draft. His levels of talent are still unknown, but because his potential ceiling is so high. With Victor Hedman , the only real defenseman the Lightning have, Cal Foote would help them significantly.

14

Lias Andersson C/LW, HV71 (SHL) Lias Andersson is fresh off a career-high season in the Swedish Elite League and with Victor Rask and Jordan Staal down the middle, Lias Andersson would be a solid fit on the third or fourth line.

13

Kailer Yamamoto C/LW, Spokane (WHL) Shane Prince, Kailer Yamamoto was just one point shy of finally hitting 100 in the WHL, but that has no effect on his overall potential he’s still going to become a stud. Now, how deadly would the Islanders look with Andrew Ladd Anders Lee , Michael Dal Colle and Kailer Yamamoto on the left side? I’d say they will be very dangerous.

12

Elias Pettersson C/LW, Timra IK (Allsvenskan) With Philadelphia’s only pick in the first round I have them addressing a situation that has hindered them all season, and that’s depth down the middle. The went and acquired Valtteri Filppula but he’ll be gone soon. With no one else really in the system that possesses the skill level Elias Pettersson does, he’s a perfect selection and a guy who could potentially step in right away.

11

Ryan Poehling C, St. Cloud State Univ. (NCAA) Ryan Poehling just finished his first season in the NCAA where he put up 13 points in 35 games, and he’s expected to return next season as well. But this is fine for the Kings because by the time he’s ready the club will need help down the middle and Ryan will be able to come in right away and help contribute.

10

Miro Heiskanen D, HIFK (Liiga) After a strong first season in the Finnish Pro League, and the World Junior’s, Miro Heiskanen is another solid defenseman that will help boost any team’s backend. The reason why I have him going to the Jets is because when it comes to youth d-men they only have Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey . They’re stockpiled up front with prospects but not on the backend, someone like Miro Heiskanen would fix that immediately.

9

Nick Suzuki C, Owen Sound (OHL) With Florida already having Vincent Trocheck Nick Bjugstad , and Aleksander Barkov down the middle, how complete would this team be with someone like Nick Suzuki on their as well? Fresh off a 96 point season in the OHL, he has the potential to step into the NHL right away, and what a center core the Panthers would possess.

8

Cody Glass C, Portland (WHL) Buffalo needs help down the middle, so selecting Cody Glass is a very smart decision because he can easily fill a fourth line role or even challenge Zemgus Girgensons for the third line. He’s a big body talent who’s coming off a 94 point season in the WHL, and since he’s expected to return next season and most likely eclipse 100, Buffalo would be wise to boost their center core with Glass.

7

Casey Mittelstadt C/LW, Green Bay (USHL) Casey Mittlestadt is one of those players that gets so overlooked, that he won’t gain attention until he’s in the NHL. This is a kid who put up 64 points in 25 games in high school this season then went on to put up 30 points in 23 games in the United States Hockey League. His skills are amazing, and his potential ceiling is unknown cause he possesses the pure talent that is rarely seen. And since Detroit is quite thin down the middle, selecting someone like him would help this team big time. He’s committed to the Univ. Of Minnesota next season so he’s still a year or two away from the NHL, but when he is ready, look out.

6

Timothy Liljegren D, Rogle BK (SHL) Timothy Liljegren is the best defenseman in the draft next to Miro Heiskanen and Cal Foote, the only difference is he’s bigger and more mature with all around skills. Committed to Rogle BK of the Swedish Elite League again next season, it’s highly unlikely he will return because he’s ready for the NHL now. And a team like Dallas could use him since they only have John Klingberg and Esa Lindell

5

Martin Necas C, HC Kometa Brno (Czech) Martin Necas is coming off a career year, he spent most of it with the Brno Pro team in the Czech Elite League despite a few stops with the Under-20 team and a stop in the Czech2 league. He put up 15 points in 41 games with the pro league and with Henrik Sedin on the verge of retirement and Bo Horvat taking over his spot, someone is going to have to take over Horvat’s that’s why Necas is a perfect selection.

4

Cale Makar D, Brooks Bandits (AJHL) Cake Makar is making his case known as to why he should be considered the best defenseman in this draft class. And a career year in the AJHL is definitely helping that as he put up a staggering 75 points in 54 games. They say goaltending wins hockey games and defense wins championships, so the Knights selecting a key defenseman with their first ever pick is a very wise decision.

3

Gabe Vilardi C, Windsor (OHL) In 2015-16, Gabe Vilardi put up 38 points in 62 games, this season he’s almost doubled that in fewer games with 61 points in 49 games. And since he’s expected to return to Windsor next season where he could potentially score more than 100, don’t be surprised if he makes the Devils right out of camp. He has the skill to do so and New Jersey has holes down the middle that need to be filled.

2

Nico Hischier C, Halifax (QMJHL) Nico Hischier is destined for the NHL next season, now how awesome would a line be consisting of Gabriel Landeskog Nathan MacKinnon , and Nico Hishier. That would help the Aves scoring issues right away. Nico has shown that he can score anywhere. After putting up 20 points in 18 games in the Swiss Elite Jr organization in 2015-16, he moved to North American hockey for the Halifax Mooseheads where he’s put up 86 points in 57 games. Look out Mikko Rantanen , there’s gonna be a new kid in town and he’s ready to take your spot.

With the new first round over, I will have a brand new second round coming for you guys really soon! The teams will keep their draft order and I will adjust the team’s that acquired new picks through trade as well as explain what deals happened. Stay tuned everyone!

