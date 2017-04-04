NHL Entry Draft: Full First Round Mock Draft and Analysis, Number Two.
NHL Entry Draft: The Draft is Getting Closer and Closer, and by the Looks of Things, Colorado is going to Win the Lottery, So Let’s redo the First Round Mock and Find out What Happens!
The NHL Entry Draft is getting close and for every hockey fan, this is a day we all look forward too. It’s a day in which we get to see which cornerstone players our favorite teams select and who they end up moving in order to move up the draft.
For instance this season a few teams acquired an additional first-round pick, these teams were St. Louis who got Washington’s first rounder plus some other picks when they acquired Kevin Shattenkirk. And Arizona who got theirs via Minnesota when they were finally able to deal Martin Hanzal.
(via TSN)
(via TSN)
Now let’s dive into our second mock draft, we have a lot of new teams appearing in new spots and a couple of new faces as well. Keep in mind these are all picks that I myself feel would be the best for every organization moving forward.
Like last time the bottom 15 teams were randomized 31 times (a number of teams in the NHL), this determined the bottom 15 order. For the top 16 order, the respective teams were also randomized 31 times (a number of teams in the NHL). The bottom 15 were selected using the http://nhllotterysimulator.com/ and the top 16 teams were used once again with this randomizer at http://www.randomlists.com/random-nhl-team/
Kristian Vesalainen
LW/RW, Frolunda HC J-20 (SuperElit)
Jaret Anderson-Dolan
C, Spokane (WHL)
Grant Mismash
C, U.S. National U-18 Team (USDP)
Isaac Ratcliffe
LW, Guelph (OHL)
Klim Kostin
RW, Dynamo Moskva (KHL)
Matthew Strome
LW, Hamilton (OHL)
Aleksi Heponiemi
C, Swift Current (WHL)
Shane Bowers
C, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)
Josh Norris
C, U.S. National U-18 Team (USDP)
Owen Tippett
RW, Mississauga (OHL)
Conor Timmins
D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Juuso Valimaki
D, Tri-City (WHL)
Pierre-Olivier Joseph
D, Charlottetown (QMJHL)
Michael Rasmussen
C, Tri-City (WHL)
Alexei Lipanov
C, Dynamo Balashikha (VHL)
Eeli Tolvanen
LW, Sioux City (USHL)
Cal Foote
D, Kelowna (WHL)
Lias Andersson
C/LW, HV71 (SHL)
Kailer Yamamoto
C/LW, Spokane (WHL)
Elias Pettersson
C/LW, Timra IK (Allsvenskan)
Ryan Poehling
C, St. Cloud State Univ. (NCAA)
Miro Heiskanen
D, HIFK (Liiga)
Nick Suzuki
C, Owen Sound (OHL)
Cody Glass
C, Portland (WHL)
Casey Mittelstadt
C/LW, Green Bay (USHL)
Timothy Liljegren
D, Rogle BK (SHL)
Martin Necas
C, HC Kometa Brno (Czech)
Cale Makar
D, Brooks Bandits (AJHL)
Gabe Vilardi
C, Windsor (OHL)
Nico Hischier
C, Halifax (QMJHL)
Nolan Patrick
C/RW, Brandon (WHL)
With the new first round over, I will have a brand new second round coming for you guys really soon! The teams will keep their draft order and I will adjust the team’s that acquired new picks through trade as well as explain what deals happened. Stay tuned everyone!
More from Puck Prose
- Ranger Brady Skjei is This Season’s Underrated Rookie – For Now13h ago
- NHL Daily: No NHL in the Olympics, Alex Nylander, Curtis McKenzie and More16h ago
- New Jersey Devils: What went wrong en route to Lord Stanley1 d ago
- Philadelphia Flyers: What went wrong en route to Lord Stanley1 d ago
- Breaking News: NHL Will Not Participate in 2018 Winter Olympics1 d ago