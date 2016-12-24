NHL Draft Profile: Timothy Liljegren, Swedish Defenseman

NHL Draft Profile: Rogle BK Defenseman Timothy Liljegren is projected as the number two pick by many in early 2017 NHL draft rankings. The Swedish standout was a surprise snub from Team Sweden’s World Junior Invitation Camp.

Timothy Liljegren, Rogle BK (SuperElit/SHL)

Height/Weight: 6’0/200lbs

Position (handedness): D (right)

Date of Birth (mm/dd/yyyy): 04/30/1999

Birthplace: Kristianstad, Sweden

Player Bio/Stats

After dominating with Rogle BK J20 in the SuperElit in 2015-16 with 22 points in 29 games, Timothy Liljegren got the call-up to Sweden’s top league. Playing for Rogle BK in the SHL as a 16-year-old, Liljegren posted five points in 19 games.

Jumping ahead to 2016-17, Timothy has split time between the same two clubs. He had six points in nine games in the SuperElit, and three points in nine games in the Swedish Elite League (SHL). Unfortunately, Liljegren was snubbed from Team Sweden’s invitation camp for the World Juniors. You have to wonder whether Sweden may regret the decision similar to the way Canada probably did leaving Jakob Chychrun on the outside looking in last year – as we now, he’s seeing regular in the Coyotes lineup.

Talent Analysis/Skill-Set

An offensively gifted defender with great feet. Let me explain. Liljegren is very shifty/crafty in his movements. His pivots are unbelievable, giving him the ability to outmaneuver opponents in close at the blue line. Another strong attribute for Timothy is his shooting ability. Not only does he own a hard, accurate shot, but he also knows how to get it through traffic to create scoring chances.

You hear the Erik Karlsson comparisons due to his skating ability and offensive skill-set. He isn’t afraid to join the rush or get involved in the play. That being said, I see shades of Victor Hedman in the Swede, minus the same physical presence.

Quotes

via TSN’s Bob McKenzie,

“Scouts say his offensive game is far more developed than his defensive game. He is an elite skater, both in terms of speed and agility, and adept at running a power play. He is seen as both a puck mover and an offensive point producer. No one is suggesting he’s the next Erik Karlsson, not by any means, but scouts say he has some of the same qualities and, therefore, has the potential to be projected as a possible top pairing defenceman in time.”

via TSN’s Craig Button,

“Very gifted skater who uses his feet to his advantage defensively and in transition. Smart, poised, anticipates the play, sees where to exploit opponents and can dictate play in all areas. Excellent in the defensive zone because he beats pressure, fends it off and the puck gets moving ahead quickly. Has a command of the game and he finds a way to be a contributor at critical times.”

NHL Player Comparison: Erik Karlsson, Victor Hedman

