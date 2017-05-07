NHL Daily: Toronto’s Grundstrom AHL Ready, Chicago Prospect and More

NHL Daily: Toronto Prospect Ready for AHL Debut, Leafs Defensive Options, Blackhawks Prospect and More! (Morning NHL Headlines)

Two games were played during Saturday, Ottawa beat the Rangers 5-4 in overtime to take a 3-2 series lead. And finally, Washington was able to gather a win against Pittsburgh with a score of 4-2 putting the series at 3-2 now.

The highlight of the Night Video.



Florida’s Jokinen on Decline

Forward Jussi Jokinen went from a 60 point campaign in 2015-16 to 28 points this season, that’s a massive decrease. Now three things could be at play, one his age is catching up since he is 34. Two, he just had himself a down year with the rest of the Panthers. And three, he’s just not as passionate for the Panthers like he used to be and wants out. Either way, Jokinen is going to have to pick his play up next season or he will be gone. (The Rat Trick)

Lightning Goalie Getting Some Much Needed Playing Time

Since trading Ben Bishop earlier this year, it’s evident that Andrei Vasilevskiy will be the new starter in Tampa. So what’s the best thing for him at this point? More play to keep him sharp. And he’s getting just that in this year’s World Championship tournament since he’ll be the number one goalie for team Russia. (Bolts By The Bay)

Toronto Prospect Ready for AHL Debut

The Maple Leafs have signed prospect Carl Grundstrom and now he’s ready to make his North American professional debut with the Marlies. Grundstrom is one of those players that will bring a lot of edge to the Marlies and make other teams aware of when he’s on the ice. This is a good thing since the team has some top prospects in Travis Dermott, Andrew Nielsen, Dmytro Timashov, Trevor Moore, Jeremy Bracco, and Tobias Lindberg. (Tip Of The Tower)

Blackhawks Prospect Named CHL Player of the Year

Top prospect Alex Debrincat was given the Red Tilson award for Player of the Year in the CHL. He had a tremendous season with Erie of the OHL putting up 127 points in 63 games and a rating of plus 60. Alex could very well become an NHL regular next season which will be a huge boost to a Chicago team that is already filled with young talent. (Da Windy City)

Islanders Prospect Wins Rookie of the Year in Finland

Selected in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Otto Koivula had himself a solid season in the Finnish Elite League putting up 30 points in 50 games. Another great thing for the Isles is he could be ready for some play next season since he’s a massive player standing at 6 foot 4 and weighing over 215 pounds. (Eyes On Isles)

Leafs Defensive Options Are Aplenty

The Leafs have been looking for a top pairing defenseman and now they have a ton of options to choose from moving forward. There’s Josh Manson in Anaheim, Jonas Brodin and Marco Scandella in Minnesota. And let’s not forget the option of Chris Tanev from Vancouver, however it plays out is good for the Leafs as long as they don’t give up to much to acquire said defenseman. (Editor In Leaf)

