NHL Daily: Tom Wilson Steals a Win, Rangers Make a Deal and More

NHL Daily: Tom Wilson Destroys Maple Leafs Hopes of Winning, The Rangers Offer Someone a Contract, Nashville Surprises and More! (Morning NHL Headlines)

Thursday night was a rather slow one around the NHL but still exciting none the less. Washington gained a 1-0 series lead over Toronto with a 3-2 overtime win. Nashville gained the 1-0 series lead over Chicago with a 1-0 win over the Blackhawks, and finally, Anaheim took a 1-0 series lead over Calgary with a 3-2 win.

Capitals Forward Tom Wilson Kills Things for the Maple Leafs

Toronto put up an amazing fight against the Presidents Trophy winning Capitals. However, the Capitals were able to regain their composure after a sloppy first period of play and were able to claw their way back into the game. The Capitals scored two straight and both goalies were unstoppable which forced overtime. But with five minutes left in the game Toronto native, Tom Wilson fired off a nice wrist shot from an awkward position to win the game for the Capitals giving them the 1-0 series lead. (Fansided)

The Boston Bruins Have Set the Tone, Giving Ottawa the Scare on this Series

After two years away from the playoffs, Boston has finally returned to the playoffs. And after a solid game against the Sens where Boston was able to shut down the Sens scoring depth, has set the tone for the series. Ottawa is going to have to come out swinging and get past the Bruins defense and especially goaltender Tuukka Rask who was dynamite and nearly unstoppable in game one. (Causeway Crowd)

New York Surprises Montreal and Shuts Them Down.

Before the playoffs, Montreal acquired a bunch of sizes to help them in playoffs. They also play a quite physical game due to the size. And they were hoping to bully around the Rangers and get themselves an easy series, well that plan didn’t work. The Rangers matched the Canadiens hit for a hit anywhere on the ice and pulled off the 2-0 win for the 1-0 series lead. (Blue Line Station)

Nashville Surprises in Game One and Pulls off the Victory

The Nashville Predators surprised everyone when the completely shut down the Blackhawks offense Thursday night. The Hawks played a very solid game and were able to win some crucial face-offs and made Pekka Rinne make some unbelievable saves. Everyone thought the Hawks would be able to pull off the win, but Nashville completely shut them down and if it wasn’t for Corey Crawford, the score would have been much worse than the 1-0 final. (Da Windy City)

Dallas Has Themselves A New Head Coach.

Thursday morning the Dallas Stars held a press conference to announce a new staff member. They brought in Ken Hitchcock as a head coach and this will be his second time behind the bench for the Stars. From 1995-96 to 2001-02 Hitchcock coached the Stars and helped them win a Cup in 1999. Even though Lindy Ruff is a terrific coach, Ken Hitchcock will offer the team a whole new system and spark them back into contenders. (Blackout Dallas)

The Rangers Noise Didn’t Stop After Their Win.

After the Rangers 2-0 win over the Senators on Wednesday night, they went out and signed defenseman Steven Kampfer to a two-year contract extension. The deal is a two-way contract which gives the team the ability to send him down to Hartford without having to worry about waivers. The figures on the deal are $650,000 at the NHL level with the AHL numbers undisclosed. While not a massive point producer, he’s still a solid reliable defenseman. (Blue Line Station)

