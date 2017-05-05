NHL Daily: Spooner Trade, Leafs Eyeing More Defenseman and More

NHL Daily: Spooner on his Way Out?, Leafs Eyeing Another Anaheim Defenseman, Stars Sign Prospect and More! (Morning NHL Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

Only one game was played Thursday night and that was between the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators. The Rangers won the game 4-1 to even the series at 2-2.

The highlight of the Night Video.



[Via NHL.com]

NHL Daily: Morning NHL Headlines

Could Spooner Be On His Way Out of Boston?

Boston has some difficult decisions to make this off-season and one of them is what to do with pending restricted free agent Ryan Spooner. After a year in which he’s seen a decrease everywhere on the ice made him a player the Bruins weren’t so keen to have in the lineup on a nightly basis, thus meaning he could be on his way out. So far the Knights, Devils, and Canucks are interested in his services. (Fansided)

Buffalo’s Kane Dropped of All Charges

Last June Evander Kane was charged with trespassing and harassment at a Buffalo nightclub. On April 30th all charges aimed at Kane were subsequently dropped and the case was closed. This is good news for Kane who deserved a little reward after leading the Sabres in goals scored this season. (Tip Of The Tower)

Leafs After Another Anaheim Defenseman

First, the Leafs were interested in Cam Fowler, then reports came in about them wanting Brandon Montour now they have Josh Manson on their radar. But what would it take to land Manson? Potentially James van Riemsdyk, Tobias Lindberg, and maybe a late round pick sometime in the future. (Editor In Leaf)

Dallas Stars Sign Prospect to Entry Level Deal

Selected in the second round 49th overall, Roope Hintz was signed by the Stars to a standard three-year entry-level contract. This season was a good one for Hintz as he put up a 30 point campaign for HIFK in the Finnish Elite League. He also has tremendous size at 6 foot 3 and 205 pounds, but he’ll most likely spend next year with Texas. (Blackout Dallas)

Canucks Sign Defenseman Andrey Pedan to an Extension

Andrey Pedan spent the entire 2016-17 season with the Utica Comets in the AHL, he only played 13 NHL games for the Canucks in 2015-16. However, due to his play this year with Utica the Canucks have re-signed him to a one-year extension. This deal is in most part due to the fact rookie Nikita Tryamkin and Philip Larsen both opted to play in Europe next season. (The Canuck Way)

Could A Canuck Defenseman be on His Way to Tampa Bay?

The defenseman in question is Chris Tanev, the best part is who they could get for him. If they throw in a top end draft pick they could potentially land someone like Jonathan Drouin or Ryan Callahan. Either one of those players could help Vancouver in a huge way next season. (The Canuck Way)

This article originally appeared on