NHL Daily: Sidney Crosby, NHL’s Top 100, Marcus Foligno

NHL Daily: Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby showed why he’s still the best player in the world after stealing the spotlight in Hollywood, Detroit Red Wings 2001-02 team saturates the NHL’s top 100, Buffalo Sabres need to re-sign Marcus Foligno, and more! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

The NHL All-Star Skills Competition was held tonight in Los Angeles. The Atlantic Division walked away with a 4-1 victory over the Pacific and have opted to play the Metropolitan Division in the second semifinal on Sunday – a mistake to choose the Metro, perhaps? Among the highlights, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber won the hardest shot at 102.8 mph. Unfortunately, he was unable to top the record held by Zdeno Chara. Also, Connor McDavid won the fastest skater and was only around 200th of a second off the record held by Detroit‘s Dylan Larkin. It was noted out by many that McDavid did it with a standing start.

Here is your highlight of the night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

Crosby Steals the Spotlight in Hollywood

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby proved why he’s still the best in the world on Saturday night. His efforts included outdueling Leafs rookie Auston Matthews in the Skills Challenge Relay and scoring a beauty versus Sharks netminder Martin Jones in the team shootout round. [The Hockey News]

Red Wings 01-02 Team Represented Heavily in Top 100

Remember that incredible Stanley Cup winning Detroit Red Wings squad from 2001-02? Well, they were heavily represented in the NHL’s top 100 with the likes of Chris Chelios, Pavel Datsyuk, Sergei Fedorov, Dominik Hasek, Brett Hull, Nicklas Lidstrom, Luc Robitaille, Brendan Shanahan, and Steve Yzerman. [Octopus Thrower]

Parity Killing the Concept of Greatness

Larry Brooks at the New York Post wrote an interesting piece titled “NHL’s misguided parity mission destroying concept of greatness“. He talks about some of those dynasty teams of the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s and how well represented they are on the top 100. In fact, 43 of those players were on distinct/memorable teams. [New York Post]

Plenty of Lessons Learned From Flyers 1st Half

Steven Principi over at Broad Street Buzz talks about the lessons learned from the Philadelphia Flyers first half of play. He discusses how Wayne Simmonds is the MVP so far and how special teams will determine how the rest of the season plays out, plus much more. [Broad Street Buzz]

Pronger Delivers a Bomb on the Biebs

As part of the NHL All-Star festivities, the league held its annual celebrity game on Saturday. Canadian pop star Justin Bieber took a heavy bump into the boards by former NHLer bruiser Chris Pronger before getting rubbed out. [SI.com]

Foligno Needs a New Contract

25-year-old Marcus Foligno is set to become a restricted free agent in the summer. Currently earning $2.25 million dollars, it will be interesting to see what GM Tim Murray and Sabres think he’s worth. Although at this point, they may be waiting to see how the expansion draft plays out since Foligno could be a target for the NHL’s 31st franchise. [Sabre Noise]

NHL Daily Morning Rant

So, the NHL released their top 100 this weekend. It came with a few surprises as expected, but it was a little disappointing that players weren’t ranked. Even though we won’t agree, it sparks great debate and discussion. Anyways, I wanted to take a quick moment to highlight 10 players I thought should have made the list:

1. Joe Thornton

2. Dale Hawerchuk

3. Phil Housley

4. Theo Fleury

5. Gump Worsley

6. Dino Ciccarelli

7. Steve Shutt

8. Ed Belfour

9. Curtis Joseph

10. Rod Brind’Amour

Make sure to like us on facebook and follow us on twitter for more NHL daily updates!

This article originally appeared on