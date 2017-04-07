NHL Daily: Ron Hextall, Brad Marchand, Toronto Maple Leafs

NHL Daily: Flyers GM Ron Hextall Named GM of Team Canada For IIHF Championship, Brad Marchand Suspended Two Games, Maple Leafs Close Yet So Far From the Playoffs and More!

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

There were 12 games on the NHL’s Thursday night schedule. First, the Penguins topped the Devils 7-4, the Jets topped the Blue Jackets 5-4 and the Senators topped the Bruins 2-1 in OT. The Isles shut out the Hurricanes 3-0, the Blues topped the Panthers 6-3 and the Lightning beat the Leafs 4-1.

The Predators topped the Stars 7-3, the Wild beat the Avs 4-3 and the Coyotes beat out the Canucks 4-3. Lastly, the Ducks shut out the Blackhawks 4-0, the Flames topped the Kings 4-1 and the Oilers beat out the Sharks 4-2.

The Highlight of the Night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

Ron Hextall: From Flyers to Team Canada

Philadelphia Flyers’ general manager Ron Hextall just received the opportunity at a whole new level. Hextall’s success with the Flyers has earned him the opportunity to serve as Team Canada’s GM for the IIHF World Championship. Only the best of the best get to earn this honor at an international level and Hextall was the perfect fit. [Broad Street Buzz]

Olympic Sit Out’s Impact on Penguins

Many Olympians grace the NHL because of their world class skill and now that the NHL has officially announced that the league will not send its players to the Olympics, these Olympians are at a disadvantage. These NHL-ers who have participated in the Olympics no longer have the opportunity to attend- that is, unless they’re proclaiming they will attend anyone (hint, hint: Alex Ovechkin). But, for the most part, players have voiced disappointment but no rebellious behavior. The Penguins will be greatly impacted by this decision because of their world class roster. [Pens Labyrinth]

Marchand Suspended Two Games

Boston Bruin Brad Marchand has been handed a two-game suspension after spearing Tampa Bay Lightning D-man Jake Dotchin. Marchand is considered a frequent flyer as far as suspensions are concerned and will sit out two pretty important games for the Bruins. Though, Boston has already clinched the playoffs so losing the team’s production leader won’t cost the team too much, though it might impact the team’s first round opponent. [Causeway Crowd]

Kreider and Price Take the Playoff Stage

One of the most random yet completely appropriate player-to-player rivalries in the NHL exists between New York Ranger Chris Kreider and Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price. Random? Maybe not. The rivalry budded in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2014 where Kreider crashed the net and accidentally sidelined the goalie for the rest of the playoffs- then the Rangers won the series. From there, Canadiens fans have shunned the young forward and the rivalry has inspired many hits and stick swipes from Price on the forward when he’s at the net. Now, these teams will meet again in the playoffs and these two teams desperately want to win, so, the saga will continue in the frantic round one. [Blue Line Station]

Maple Leafs’ Playoff Chaos Continues

The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently the 2nd wild card in the Eastern Conference and only need one win to clinch their spot for good. The problem is- the Islanders and the Lightning are trying to close in on the team to steal the final playoff spot. However, the Leafs only need one win to solidify their spot and clinch the postseason. Odds are the Leafs will solidify their spot but that doesn’t mean there won’t be chaos. [Editor-in-Leaf]

This article originally appeared on