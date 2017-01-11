NHL Daily: Pavel Buchnevich, Cam Talbot, All-Star Game

NHL Daily: NY Rangers Rookie Pavel Buchnevich is Set For HIs Return, Edmonton Oilers Goalie Cam Talbot Might Have Been Snubbed From All-Star Roster, the NHL Announces the Full 2017 All-Star Game Rosters For Eac Division Team and more! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

There were six NHL games on the schedule for Tuesday night. The Boston Bruins topped the St.Louis Blues 5-3 while the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in OT.

The Nashville Predators topped the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 in OT. San Jose came out with two points with a 5-3 win over Edmonton Oilers while the Anaheim Ducks beat out the Dallas Stars 2-0.

Here is Your Highlight of the Night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

NY Ranger Pavel Buchnevich Finally Set For Return

New York Rangers rookie Pavel Buchnevich has been sidelined with a back injury since early Nov. and now the forward is finally nearing his return. Buchnevich’s return will create a big offensive spark and bring the Rangers another offensive power. [Blueline Station]

Goalie Thomas Greiss Not the Problem for New York Islanders

The New York Islanders haven’t had a successful season for a variety of factors but one of these factors isn’t the goaltending of Thomas Greiss. [Eyes on Isles]

A Tribute For Legend Steven McDonald, Famous Rangers Fan

The writers over at Blueline Station have put together a tribute for paralyzed NYPD officer and famous NY Rangers fan Steven McDonald who has passed away yesterday following a heart attack. Our hearts go out to McDonald; May he rest in peace. [Blueline Station]

Toronto Maple Leafs Claim Curtis McElhinney

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed Curtis McElhinney on waivers the other day. Toronto then claimed the goaltender off waivers and will be the Maple Leafs’ newest goaltender for the organization. [Editor-in-Leaf]

Edmonton Oiler Goalie Cam Talbot Might Have Been Snubbed From All-Star Game

The 2017 All-Star Game roster has been announced and Edmonton’s star goaltender might have gotten snubbed from the All-Star roster. Cam Talbot has been great for the Oilers this season and might have gotten left out. [Oil On Whyte]

The Potential of Boston Waiving Jimmy Hayes

Jimmy Hayes hasn’t been impressing the Boston Bruins this season and this might be enough reason for Boston to waive the forward to free up roster space. [Causeway Crowd]

NHL Daily: Morning Rant

The 2017 NHL All-Star Game rosters have been announced.

With the announcements of the rosters for each division’s All-Star team comes countless players who might have gotten snubbed and left off the lists. Some divisions are flooded with talent and this makes it difficult to identify the best of the best, considering the strong competition.

Players who have had their names come up in snub talk is Talbot, Columbus’ Zach Werenski, Chicago’s Artemi Panarin and Boston’s David Pastrnak. These are only a few names who have come up in snub talk. From there, there have been players who have also been surprising to grace the All-Star rosters.

From there, there have been players who have also been surprising to grace the All-Star rosters. Some names who have come up as ‘surprises’ are players like Jonathan Toews, Detroit’s Frans Nielson and Philadelphia‘s Wayne Simmonds.

Who is your biggest snub and surprise of the All-Star roster? Personally, I’d name the biggest snub as Talbot and the biggest surprise as Arizona‘s Mike Smith. Of course, these two players could have easily canceled each other out.

What do you think?

