NHL Daily: Patrice Bergeron, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado and More

There were no games to report on since the NHL has been on a two-day break between the first and second rounds, speaking of which the second round starts tomorrow when Nashville and St. Louis open their series at 8:00 pm eastern than Edmonton and Anaheim open there’s at the 10:30 pm eastern time.

Patrice Bergeron Deserves the Hart Trophy

Even though he didn’t lead his team in points which sometimes play a massive factor in winning the Hart Trophy, Patrice Bergeron should win it for another reason. He played the entire 2016-17 season as well as the playoffs with a hernia, which is absolutely insane because if extended the wrong way can cause major permanent damage (my dad had one and he sat out his hockey season because of it). So if that doesn’t qualify him for the Hart, then I don’t know what else is. (Causeway Crowd)

Some Potential Players for the Panthers Have Been Looked at

There are quite a few players the Panthers could try and snag up in the off-season, it’s clear Montreal needs more defensive help and with defensive prospects in the pipeline, Florida can afford to make a big deal. That big deal would involve players like Jason Demers, Keith Yandle, and Alex Petrovic in hopes to get Alex Galchenyuk from Montreal. A few other players they may target are guys like Patrick Eaves and T.J. Oshie who would really help round out the top nine forwards on this team (The Rat Trick)

Toronto Keeping Star Rookie on the Wing

William Nylander is a natural born center, but ever since he transitioned to North America he’s flourished big time on the wing. Which is exactly where Mike Babcock plans to keep him next season. Another year playing with Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman should see an increase in points from all three players. The future is definitely bright for Toronto (Editor In Leaf)

Colorado Having Issues Signing Top Prospect

Colorado want’s to sign Will Butcher so bad, but the terms and money have to be proper. And with the record, they had last year it’s not surprising that he doesn’t want to sign right away, but if he doesn’t before May 1st his rights from the team are gone. Now knowing the Aves are going through a rebuild and you’re going to be a key piece why not sign the deal and help an NHL franchise get back on the right track? (Mile High Sticking)

The Predators have two Players Helping them Look like Contenders

The Predators shocked us all when they swept Chicago in four straight games. Ryan Johansen and P.K. Subban have been looked at as the reason why, but let’s not forget goaltender Pekka Rinne. Plus there are a few others like Ryan Ellis, Roman Josi, and Filip Forsberg. (Fansided)

The Blue Jackets have two NHL Award Finalists

The Blue Jackets had a tremendous season there’s no doubt about that, so it’s not too surprising they made the playoffs and pushed the powerhouse Penguins to six games. But bigger news has surfaced, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy while defenseman Zach Werenski finished as a finalist for the Calder Trophy. Now Auston Matthews is expected to win the Calder but as for the Vezina, that’s a trophy that’s up in the air. (Union And Blue)

