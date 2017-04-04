NHL Daily: No NHL in the Olympics, Alex Nylander, Curtis McKenzie and More

NHL Daily: NHL Not Going To Olympics, Curtis McKenzie’s Eye Update, Alexander Nylander Make an Appearance and More! (Morning NHL Headlines)

The NHL had a rather slow night on Monday with only three games on the docket, however, they were some quite important games. Toronto beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2, Detroit pulled off an upset win in the shootout against Ottawa 5-4, and finally, Montreal beat Florida 4-1.

The NHL Isn’t Going to the Olympics After all.

After long negotiations, the NHL has finally made up their mind, they’re not going to the Olympics in 2018. I myself love this move, the past Olympics have been nothing but National All-Star teams, and watching the big four, Canada, Sweden, Russia, and America thump everyone else game in and game out got quite boring very fast. Now that the teams will be compromised of a few NHL stars who have been granted permission against other Nations pro’s against each other will bring us back to the Miracle on Ice days. With the sheer size and talent, the kids today possess, no team is a guaranteed favorite and isn’t more exciting now knowing that come 2018 we’ll have no idea who will win? It’s going to be fantastic whether Canada wins or not. (Causeway Crowd)

Alexander Nylander Finally Got His Shot Monday Night.

Monday night was a very exciting time for the Nylander family, with Michael and his wife along with their three daughters in the stands, they got to watch their two boys square off for the first time. Alexander was finally called up and what a better time could there have been? First game in the NHL and you get to play against your brother in a showcase of who is better. Well, Monday night William got the better of his little brother as the Leafs beat the Sabres 4-2. This definitely isn’t going to be the end of Alex though, he had himself a strong game and since Buffalo has three more games left, expect him in everyone. (Tip Of The Tower)

Toronto’s Playoff Hopes Stand on Their Next Five Games.

The Leafs playoff hopes dwindle down to these next five games and they got off to a strong start Monday night with a win over Buffalo. The Leafs have the Capitals next followed by the Lightning, Penguins, and Blue Jackets. Washington, Columbus, and Pittsburgh are definitely going to be the toughest games for this Leafs team, but this will help show their resiliency and will to win, which they will need if they make it into the big show. (Editor In Leaf)

The Colorado Avalanche Make Some Minor Call-Ups.

Monday was a day in which we saw Colorado get even younger as they enter into what seems to be the start of a full-on rebuild. They called up forward Rocco Grimaldi and defenseman Duncan Siemens. Both have played exceptionally well this season for San Antonio of the AHL. Siemens, a 2011 first round draft pick, Siemens is finally getting his shot, and with the route, Colorado is going he’s likely going to stay for the remainder of the season, and possibly even next. Grimaldi came to Colorado when they dealt away depth goaltender Reto Berra. And now he has his shot, the Aves could potentially pair him with Tyson Jost which would make for a great line of talented young men who are the future of the Avalanche. (Mile High Sticking)

Curtis McKenzie’s Eye Injury Has Been Updated.

During a game on Thursday night, Curtis McKenzie received a very significant injury that didn’t seem so serious at first. When it happened it seemed like a normal high stick that caught him in the face, but upon review, you could see that the stick of Kevan Miller hit him in the eye, this could be very dangerous and potentially causing loss of vision. However, thankfully after the game head coach Lindy Ruff stated Curtis was taken to the hospital and the cut was sewn up, he’s currently recovering just fine and with full vision intact. (Blackout Dallas)

Carolina Has Another Gem in the System, and He’s Tearing Up the AHL.

Aleksi Saarela was originally drafted by the Rangers but was acquired by the Canes in the Eric Staal deal, a deal in which was hugely beneficial for the Canes. Because they got themselves a gem of a prospect. In Finland, Aleksi was playing some very consistent hockey, but now that he’s jumped the ocean and is playing in the AHL he’s been on fire for Charlotte, Carolina’s AHL affiliate. He’s played a total of four games so far for the Checkers and in those games he’s put up four goals and two assists for six points, not bad for your first stint in North American hockey, and we all know the difference between the two leagues. (Cardiac Cane)

