NHL Daily: New York Rangers, Jarome Iginla, Buffalo Sabres

There were 14 games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday night. First, the Columbus Blue Jackets topped the New York Rangers 6-4, the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Nashville Predators 4-2 and the New York Islanders topped the Washington Capitals 3-2. The Carolina Hurricanes sunk the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1, the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 6-5 and the Montreal Canadiens topped the Buffalo Sabres 5-2.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Tampa Bay Lighting 4-3, the New Jersey Devils beat out the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 and the Dallas Stars topped the Maple Leafs 6-3. The Winnipeg Jets topped the St.Louis Blues 5-3, the Minnesota Wild topped the Edmonton Oilers 5-2, and the LA Kings topped the Arizona Coyotes 3-2.

Lastly, the Anaheim Ducks topped the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 and the San Jose Sharks top the Chicago Blawkhawks 3-1.

The Rangers Best Players Since the 2004 Lockout: Part One

See the New York Rangers best players since the NHL’s 2004 lockout. These blueshirts are the first few of Blue Line Station’s top 10 players since the ’04 lockout. [Blue Line Station]

What Does Thomas Greiss’ New Contract Mean for J.F Berube?

The Islanders rewarded goaltender Thomas Greiss with a new 3-year, $10 million dollar extension this week. While Greiss should be celebrating his extension, what does this mean for J.F Berube and his career with the Isles? [Eyes on Isles]

Mikko Koivu Leading Minnesota Silent Yet Steadily

The Minnesota Wild have found a silent yet consistent leader in Mikko Koivu. Many fans have debated whether or not Koivu should captain the Wild but in the end, he is a steady leader despite how quiet he may appear to be at times. [Gone Puck Wild]

Colorado’s Jarome Iginla Wants Stanley Cup Before Retiring

The Colorado Avalanche are in search of a cup contending team to give Jarome Iginla. Iginla wants a Stanley Cup before he retires and is hoping to join a team that will make a good run. [Mile High Sticking]

Oilers’ Coach Todd McLellan’s Honesty is a Perk

Edmonton Oilers’ coach Todd McLellan’s honesty makes him a great coach. McLellan helped the franchise realize the truth of their organization and gave them the motivation to change it. An honest coach behind the bench is beneficial for his team and all the way up. [Oil on Whyte]

The Buffalo Sabres’ Playoff Run Begins Now

The Buffalo Sabres have been planning on being a strong member of the playoffs later this season. The Sabres need to begin their playoff run immediately and need to go all in if they play to grace the playoffs this season. Despite falling to the Canadiens, the team needs to kick their play into gear. [Sabre Noise]

