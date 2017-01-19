NHL Daily: Matt Duchene, Eric Staal, New York Rangers

NHL Daily: It is Time For the Colorado Avalanche to Deal Matt Duchene, It is Slow And Steady Wins the Race in Minnesota for Eric Staal, the New York Rangers’ Defense is Really Really Bad And More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

There were five NHL games on the schedule for Wednesday night. The Winnipeg Jets topped the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 while the Detroit Red Wings took the win over the Boston Bruins in a 6-5 shootout victory.

The Pittsburgh Penguins grabbed two points with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Edmonton Oilers stole a 4-3 OT win from the Florida Panthers and the

Here is Your Highlight of the Night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

It is Time For the Colorado Avalanche to Trade Matt Duchene

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to make whatever moves necessary to get their team in better shape. There has never been a better time to deal Matt Duchene and the Avs should consider doing so. [Mile High Sticking]

New York Rangers Coach Alain Vigneault Should Be in Hot Seat

In the face of the New York Islanders firing Jack Capuano, it might be Rangers coach Alain Vigneault’s time in the hot seat. The Rangers aren’t looking so good and defense is still crumbling. Is it the head coach’s fault? [Blue Line Station]

Boston Bruins’ Top Five Forwards in 2016-17 Season

The Bruins’ play hasn’t been consistently hot this season, but some players have been. There are five forwards who stick out as the Bruins’ best this season; see the Top 5 forwards of 2016-17 and see if your favorite made the list. [Causeway Crowd]

Toronto Maple Leafs Scouting the Kings v. Sharks Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs had some scouts in attendance at the LA Kings and San Jose Sharks game last night. The big question is, who could these scouts have been eyeing up? [Editor-in-Leaf]

Slow And Steady Wins the Race For Eric Staal

Eric Staal has been taking it slow and steady with Minnesota. Staal has been one of the Wild’s most consistent players and it is no surprise that a slow and steady pace has returned this forward to his elite former glory. [Gone Puck Wild]

New York Islanders New Interim Coach Brings Many Questions

The New York Islanders will have assistant GM Doug Weight fill in as the interim coach after Capuano’s firing. While there are many questions being raised, the move should be a positive switch. [Eyes on Isles]

A List of Things Better Than the Rangers Defense

The New York Rangers defense has been beyond terrible lately. Here, you can see Blue Line Station’s list of things that are undoubtedly better than the Rangers’ defense. Spoiler: Derek Stepan’s hair might or might not make an appearance. [Blue Line Station]

NHL Daily: Morning Rant

The Edmonton Oilers came out with the win last night over the Florida Panthers when Connor McDavid grabbed a quick shot on goal. The sticky situation? Florida goaltender James Reimer actually caught the puck.

Reimer alerted the refs afterward that he had caught the puck with his glove and the goal was quickly taken under review. In the end, McDavid was awarded the goal and the OT win. The reason? Though Reimer had actually stopped the puck, his arm dipped backward and over the line as he caught it.

The debate. In your opinion, was the goal a good goal or a save? While the puck did appear to have crossed the line, it hadn’t crossed the line until after the puck was caught and safely blocked by Reimer’s glove. Would the same outcome resulted if the puck had hit Reimer elsewhere and he backed into the goal? Before the age of video review, do you think this goal would have been debated at all?

What do you think? Good goal or no goal?

This article originally appeared on