NHL Daily: Leafs Sign Some Picks, Karlsson Leading Sens, Aaron Ekblad and More

NHL Daily: Leafs Sign Some Draft Picks, Karlsson Carrying the Senators, Ekblad Ready for Bounce Back Season and More! (Morning NHL Headlines)

Sunday night was quite entertaining around the NHL, Nashville has taken a 2-1 series lead over St. Louis with a 3-1 win and Anaheim has gotten themselves back into it with a 6-3 win over Edmonton putting the series now at 2-1 for the Oilers.

Sunday night was quite entertaining around the NHL, Nashville has taken a 2-1 series lead over St. Louis with a 3-1 win and Anaheim has gotten themselves back into it with a 6-3 win over Edmonton putting the series now at 2-1 for the Oilers.

The highlight of the Night Video.



NHL Daily: Morning NHL Headlines

Buffalo Sabres Finish Top 10 in the Draft

After a terrible season that seen the Sabres finish 26th in the league, they were awarded the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. They finish in the top ten and now have a chance to grab a solid player, not someone of Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier’s caliber, but someone who will be fundamental to the organization. (Sabre Noise)

Panthers Star Defenseman Confident He’ll Have a Bounce-Back Season

All season long was bad for defenseman Aaron Ekblad, he didn’t finish with a solid statistical output and on top of that, he was consistently doubting his own play. Now, this will play a huge factor of course, but will he be able to overcome it in the 2017-18 season? The answer is yes, he’s way too skilled and hungry and he even knows that now and is ready to bring a new player to the ice for Florida. (The Rat Trick)

Senators Karlsson Maybe the Reason for all the Success

There’s no doubt Erik Karlsson is one of if not the best defenseman in the NHL. He was named a Norris Trophy finalist and is now leading the Sens in points through the playoffs. While Craig Anderson and a few others have helped the team make it to the second round, no one has done a better job of contributing like Karlsson has. For instance, his incredible 120-foot pass to Mike Hoffman was just outstanding that led to a breakaway goal. And so far throughout the playoffs, Karlsson has eight points. (Puck Prose)

Maple Leafs Sign a Couple of Recent Draft Picks

The Leafs are already at work and the off-season hasn’t really even started yet. First, they signed 2016 second round pick Carl Grundstrom. They have also signed London Knights forward J.J. Piccinich who was drafted in 2014 and is coming off a tremendous season in London, the Leafs are stockpiling on youth and why not? They had a team led by rookies this year that took them to the NHL playoffs. (Editor In Leaf)

Leafs Pushing for Swedish Defensive Star

The Leafs have been making a serious push for Swedish defenseman Calle Rosen, now who is Rosen exactly? he’s a 23-year-old defenseman with tremendous talent and upside. He’s already expressed interest in playing in the NHL and there’s no better team than the Leafs. If Rosen does sign expect him to play on the Leafs roster next season, cause many scouts look at him as the Swedish Nikita Zaitsev. (Editor In Leaf)

Could Toronto Be Targeting a Different Ducks Defenseman Now?

Through the first couple months of the season, there were so many rumors of Toronto sending James van Riemsdyk to Anaheim for either Hampus Lindholm or Cam Fowler. But now it seems the Leafs have their eyes on someone else. And that player is Brandon Montour. Now while he’s having a tremendous postseason for Anaheim the deal seems impossible, but then again anything can happen. Now if it does the deal will most likely involve van Riemsdyk and possibly a pick and a prospect. We’ll have to wait closer to the draft or beyond to see if this deal actually happens. (Editor In Leaf)

