NHL Daily: Kyle Okposo, Tyson Jost, Mika Zibanejad and More

NHL Daily: Kyle Okposo Update, Tyson Jost Finally Scores His First, Mika Zibanejad Providing Solid Scoring and More! (Morning NHL Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

There was only one game Friday night in the NHL, but it was a very important one. The Bolts needed some much-needed points to keep their hopes alive, and they got them with a 4-2 win over Montreal.

The highlight of the Night Video.



NHL Daily: Morning NHL Headlines

Boston Bruins Finally Clinch Playoff Spot

The Bruins, Leafs, Islanders, and Lightning have been battling it out the last week for a playoff spot, and with the Bruins win last week and the Leafs losing against Tampa, they have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2013-14. They clinched when they beat Tampa Bay 4-2 on Wednesday than gained another point against Ottawa in a 2-1 overtime loss. (Chowder And Champions)

Latest News On Kyle Okposo

The last time Okposo played a game was March 25th and the whole thing started with an illness, however, on Tuesday news came in that Okposo was emitted into the ICU and is undergoing multiple tests. The scariest part is the fact the issue could either be a stroke, brain hemorrhage, trauma, or even a tumor, either way, we all hope he comes out okay and healthy. (Tip Of The Tower)

Florida Has Lost Six Straight Now

When Florida prospect Ian McCoshen debuted against St. Louis the Panthers were hoping he would help with some wins, well that hasn’t been the case. Since joining the team, Florida has lost their last six games, so could it be a curse? Or the fact Florida is relying on a prospect to win? I myself believe it’s a ladder of the two. (The Rat Trick)

Steven Stamkos Unlikely to Return

One month into the season Stamkos went down with injury and all season news has been is he ready to come back or not. Well, he’s not, and even if the Bolts make the playoffs he still won’t be returning. Stamkos has been out with a knee injury which is something he’s had issues with since last season, hopefully, next season he’ll be 100%. (Bolts By The Bay)

Colorado Prospect Tyson Jost Scores First Goal

Despite losing the game there was some silver lining, Tyson Jost scored his very first NHL goal. And the goal wasn’t a dirty one either, it was an absolute beauty. He picked up the puck between Rocco Grimaldi‘s feet than had to get it on his own and once he did he went top shelf right over Devan Dubnyk‘s shoulder. (Mile High Sticking)

Mika Zibanejad Becoming Key Player for the Rangers

Since being acquired from the Sens for Derick Brassard, Mika Zibanejad has been on a roll for the Blue Shirts. He’s faced some injuries during the season but when he’s returned he didn’t miss a beat and is providing some much-needed scoring depth. This is great for someone like Jimmy Vesey who could mesh well together and be a solid duo for the Rangers. (Blue Line Station)

This article originally appeared on