NHL Daily: Jonas Brodin, Sam Reinhart, New York Islanders

NHL Daily: the Minnesota Wild Still Have Options With Jonas Bordin Sidelined, Buffalo Sabre Sam Reinhart is Kicking the Sophomore Slump And is Getting Into Gear, the New York Islanders Start Their New Path With A Win And More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

There were eight games on the NHL's schedule last night.

There were eight games on the NHL’s schedule last night. The Ottawa Senators shutout the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0, the New York Islanders shutout the Dallas Stars 3-0 and the New York Rangers topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2.

The Washington Capitals sunk the St.Louis Blues 7-3, the Minnesota Wild topped the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 and the Nashville Predators grabbed a win over the Calgary Flames 4-3. Lastly, the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 and the San Jose Sharks took a win from the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1.

Minnesota Still Has Options Without Jonas Brodin

Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin is sidelined with a broken finger and will leave the team without one of their top d-men. The Wild shouldn’t worry too much though because the team still has some options. [Gone Puck Wild]

Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks Might Be Exchanging Trade Talk

The trade deadline is coming faster than you think and teams are starting to increase their trade talk. There might be a deal brewing between the Canadiens and the Ducks. [A Winning Habit]

Four Players the Colorado Avalanche Need to Unload

Colorado is looking to make whatever changes necessary to find some wins and success. There are a few players that the Avs need to deal with immediately, see who they are. [Mile High Sticking]

Sabre Sam Reinhart Kicks the Sophomore Slump

Sam Reinhart is kicking the whole idea of a sophomore slump. The Sabre is performing well despite the rumored second-year slump that any players fall victim to. [Sabre Noise]

St.Louis Blues Should Target NY Ranger Derek Stepan For Trade

Sure, it might seem slim that the Rangers would deal one of their top guys but could the Rangers’ need for blue line power make them compromise? The Blues should target Derek Stepan as they evaluate possible trades. [Bleedin’ Blue]

Rangers’ Re-Surge of Offense Can Re-Surge Defense

The Rangers might be able to turn their poor defensive play around once offense increases and gets on their game. This isn’t the end of the line for the Rangers and they can fix their defensive problems by improvement on both ends. [Blue Line Station]

Isles Begin New Era With Win

The Islanders are beginning a new era as they continue the season without their former head coach. New York began their new era of play with a shootout win over the Dallas Stars. [Eyes on Isles]

