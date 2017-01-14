NHL Daily: John Tavares, Martin St.Louis, Washington Capitals

NHL Daily: The New York Islanders Need John Tavares to Step Up, Tampa Bay Lightning Retired Former Lightning Martin St.Louis’ Number Before Game, Washington Capitals Find Their Grove & More!(Morning Coffee Headlines)

There were seven NHL games on the schedule for Friday night. The Washington Capitals shut out the Chicago Blawkhawks in a 6-0 victory and the New York Islanders topped the Florida Panthers 5-2. The Columbus Blue Jackets beat out the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 and the Arizona Coyotes took two points after a 4-3 victory against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Toronto Maple Leafs topped the New York Rangers 4-2, the Carolina Hurricanes beat out the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 and the New Jersey Devils took a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

The New York Islanders Need John Tavares to Step Up

The New York Islanders need John Tavares to step up now more than ever. Though the Isles haven’t been the subject of great play lately but the team needs Tavares’ elite play to lead them. [Eyes on Isles]

NY Rangers Need to Pick Between Oscar Lindberg and Brandon Pirri

The New York Rangers need to make a roster decision. The team will need to choose between Oscar Lindberg and Brandon Pirri as players return to the roster and more space is needed. [Blue Line Station]

Is Trade Deadline Move a Good Move For Minnesota Wild?

The Minnesota Wild might be looking for a trade. Could it be possible that a last-minute trade deadline move could be the best bet for the team? [Gone Puck Wild]

Tampa Bay Lightning Retire Jersey for Martin St.Louis

The Tampa Bay Lightning honored former player Marty St. Louis before the team’s game last night. In the ceremony, Tampa retired St.Louis’ number and jersey to the rafters before the start of the game. [The Score]

A Look at Colorado’s Cody McLeod Trade

The Colorado Avalanche traded fan-favorite Cody McLeod to the Nashville Predators for young AHL center Felix Girard. [Mile High Sticking]

Oilers Jordan Eberle and Benoit Pouliot Lack Trade Value

The Edmonton Oilers still have some improvements to make. Trade rumors have been swirling around wingers Jordan Eberle and Benoit Pouliot, but the two forwards lack necessary trade value. [Oil on Whyte]

Braden Holtby Helping Capitals Surge

The Washington Capitals have been on their game lately and much of their success is to be credited to Braden Holtby‘s expertise between the pipes. [The Score]

