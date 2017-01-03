NHL Daily: Johan Larsson, Steve Santini, 2017 Winter Classic

NHL Daily: Buffalo Sabres lose forward Johan Larsson for the remainder of the season, New Jersey Devils defenseman Steve Santini has an immediate impact upon drawing into the lineup, 2017 Winter Classic proves St. Louis is deserving of a Stanley Cup parade, and more! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

Three games were on the schedule Monday. Chicago headed to Busch Field in St. Louis for the 2017 Winter Classic, with the Blues emerging victorious by a score of 4-1. Cory Schneider finally found his game as the Devils shut out the Buins 3-0. Lastly, the Canucks edged the Avalanche 3-2 in the late game.

Here is your highlight of the night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

Larsson Out for Season

The Buffalo Sabres continue to get dealt tough blows on the injury front. Forward Johan Larsson was forced out of Saturday’s contest versus the Bruins and required surgery in Boston over the weekend. It was revealed on Monday that he’s expected to miss the remainder of 2016-17 with a wrist/elbow injury. [NHL.com]

Erne Recalled by Tampa Bay

With injuries mounting in Tampa Bay, the Lightning have called up Syracuse prospect Adam Erne. Selected 33rd overall (2nd round) in 2013, Adam has 18 points in 31 games for the Crunch in 2016-17 and is yet to make his NHL debut. It could happen Tuesday night versus Carolina. [Bolts by the Bay]

Santini Makes Immediate Impact With Devils

I’ll admit when I’m wrong. I had Steve Santini pegged as a roster lock with the Devils out of training camp. I thought he might even challenge for top four minutes by the end of the year. Unfortunately, he started the season in the press box and eventually wound up in Albany. After a recent recall, Santini made his 2016-17 debut on Monday night. He had an immediate impact getting on the scoresheet within the first five minutes. [Lohud]

Puempel Fighting for Roster Spot

John Williams over at Blue Line Station takes a look at whether or not there’s room for Matt Puempel in the long-term Rangers lineup. Claimed off waivers from Ottawa earlier in the year, Matt has proven a dependable bottom-six forward. The only problem, it may be a numbers game that leaves him on the outside looking in as players begin to return from injury. [Blue Line Station]

Blues Fans Deserve Stanley Cup Parade

After seeing the amount of enthusiasm and pride in St. Louis on Monday at the Winter Classic, ESPN’s Joe McDonald believes this fan base has proven themselves worthy and deserving of a Stanley Cup parade. Could 2016-17 be their year to finally get over that elusive hump? [ESPN]

Grand Rapids Griffins Update

The team over at Octopus Thrower gave a recent update on the Red Wings farm system down in Grand Rapids. They discuss recalls/demotions, top perfomers, AHL All-Star Game notes, and much more. [Octopus Thrower]

NHL Daily: DFS Value Picks for Tuesday Jan.3

Straying from the tradition daily rant, I’d like to start something new today. Each morning that I release our NHL daily wrap-up, I’ll include (1) forward, (1) defensemen, and (1) goaltender that make for decent value picks in daily fantasy sports. To keep things simple, we’ll stick with Draft Kings player salaries.

Forward: W Connor Brown, Toronto Maple Leafs (at WSH) $4,000

Even though Toronto may lose this game and struggle to score goals, it’s difficult to ignore the recent production of Connor Brown. He’s playing north of 19 minutes/game over his last five contests and has three goals, four assists (seven points) over that span.

Defense: Jack Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets (vs. EDM) $3,600

Johnson has sorta been lost in the mix at times in 2016-17 with rookie Zach Werenski making a major impact. Still, he’s logging north of 21 minutes/game of late and is riding a two-game point streak as the Blue Jackets look for 16 wins against Edmonton.

Goalie: Cory Schneider, New Jersey Devils (at CAR) $7,500

Don’t wanna spend north of 8k for a premier netminder? For just $7,500, Schneider ranks as one of the cheapest starters on Tuesday in a content versus Carolina. Coming off a shutout Monday night, expect Cory to keep it going after making a mess of things in December.

Make sure to like us on facebook and follow us on twitter for more NHL daily updates!

This article originally appeared on