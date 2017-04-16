NHL Daily: Griffin Reinhart, Alain Vigneault, Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL Daily: Edmonton Oilers Recall Griffin Reinhart, Alain Vigneault Plays Biggest Role in the Rangers’ Loss, Pittsburgh Penguins Fans Have Nothing to Worry About in Goal And More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs continued last night. The Nashville Predators shut out the Chicago Blackhawks for a second time in a 5-0 victory while the Ottawa Senators topped the Boston Bruins 4-3 in OT.

The Toronto Maple Leafs notched a 4-3 in a double overtime against the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks beat out the Calgary Flames 3-2.

Oilers Recall Griffin Reinhart

The Edmonton Oilers have recalled Griffin Reinhart from their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. The Oilers decided to recall Reinhart as a precaution in case Oscar Klefbom, who was injured in the Oilers’ big game 2 win, is unable to play. While the Oilers will be hopeful that Klefbom can take the ice, it doesn’t hurt having an extra guy in hand as a backup. [Oil on Whyte]

Blackhawks-Predators Drinking Game

If the fact that the Preds have shut out the Hawks for two games in a row now is unsettling to you, you might find their drinking game necessary. The same rules that applied to game 2 will apply to game 3, when the Hawks face a third match-up without any goals on their side of the scoresheet. The Blackhawks need this win because climbing out of a 3-0 deficit won’t be easy, but, until then, this drinking game might get the fans into game 3 with less hard feelings. [Blackhawk Up]

Calgary Flames’ Pros of the Series So Far

Okay, so the Flames have lost both games against the Ducks and face a 2-0 deficit, but that doesn’t mean the team didn’t do at least a few things right. The series isn’t over yet and the Flames have just as big a chance of overcoming the deficit as the other teams fighting to make it through. I mean, not at the Hawks expense but, at least they’ve got some goals, right? See what the Flames are doing right and what they need to continue doing to grab a win. [Flame for Thought]

Coach Alain Vigneault to Blame for Rangers’ Loss

The Rangers had game 2 against the Canadiens, that is until Montreal tied up the game with just 17 seconds left. This misfortune continued and the Rangers fell in overtime, but it wasn’t the team’s fault. The Rangers were the better team and dominated the game but the coach’s decision to leave weak defensive pairing Nick Holden and Marc Staal in the game’s final moments is what caused the loss. [Blue Line Station]

Pittsburgh Can’t Have Goalie Concerns

Penguins fans might have been concerned when they say that Matt Murray was injured and couldn’t kick off the playoffs but they have no reason to be. Not only are the Penguins up 2-0 in their series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Marc-Andre Fleury has been incredible in goal. Fleury is making sure that no Pittsburgh member or fan should be concerned while Murray recovers. [PensLabyrinth]

