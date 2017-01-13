NHL Daily: Gabriel Landeskog, Chris Kreider, Montreal Canadiens

NHL Daily: Colorado Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog Isn’t Worth a Big Stud Defenseman, NY Ranger Chris Kreider is Back in Beast Mode, Montreal Canadiens Have Some Struggles to Overcome and more! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

Nine NHL games were on schedule for Thursday night. The Minnesota Wild blew out the Montreal Canadiens 7-1 while the Anaheim Ducks topped the Colorado Avalanche 4-1. The Philadelphia Flyers topped the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in a shootout and the Ottawa Senators topped the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1.

The Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 and the Nashville Predators topped the Boston Bruins 2-1. The Dallas Stars topped the Detroit Red Wings 5-2, the Edmonton Oilers took the 3-2 OT win over the New Jersey Devils and the LA Kings grabbed two points from the St.Louis Blues in a 5-1 win.

Here is the Highlight of the Night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

Colorado Avalanche Gabriel Landeskog Isn’t Worth a Stud D-man

The Colorado Avalanche are looking for a stud defenseman and the player provoking all the trade rumors is Gabe Landeskog. Sadly, for the Avalanche, Landeskog might not cut it for the player they’re looking for. [Mile High Sticking]

NY Isles: Looking Ahead to the Playoffs

The NY Islanders‘ shot at making the playoffs is pretty slim to none, but the writers over at Eyes on Isles took this time to go over the Islanders’ past playoff runs. [Eyes on Isles]

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Zach Hyman is More Than Auston Matthews’ Sidekick

Toronto‘s Zach Hyman is Matthews‘ linemate but the forward is more than just Matthews’ sidekick. Hyman is definitely not along for the ride, he has a lot to offer. [Editor-in-Leaf]

NY Ranger Chris Kreider is Officially Back in Beast Mode

The New York Rangers‘ power forward Chris Kreider has officially returned to beast mode. The forward has come alive with good play as of late and is back to the power forward he used to be. [Blueline Station]

Penguins’ Coach Mike Sullivan Ejected Late in Pens’ Loss

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was ejected by a ref in the end of the Penguins’ loss to the Senators. The coach was ejected minutes before the team’s loss and left the bench silently. [The Score]

Montreal Canadien Carey Price’s Struggle

Carey Price had a goaltending struggle last night with the Canadiens’ blowout loss. His goaltending struggles are continuing and are a thing he needs to shake. [A Winning Habit]

NHL Daily: Morning Discussion

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ head coach Mike Sullivan was sidelined in the end of the Penguins’ loss to the Ottawa Senators last night. There wasn’t a clear reason for why Sullivan was ejected but he seemed to have struck a wrong cord with the refs.

It is believed that Sullivan said something that rubbed the refs just the wrong way and that the move landed him with a game misconduct. After being ejected, the coach walked silently off the bench and to the locker room.

Some fans are praising whatever might have led Sullivan to being ejected because it could be a testament of the heart he has for his team while others are saying it is an unnecessary embarrassment for himself and the organization.

Do you think Sullivan’s outburst and ejection is a sign of his passion or a result of his bad temper?

This article originally appeared on