NHL Daily: Florida Ends on High Note, Will Butcher, Henrik Borgstrom and More!

What an exciting night around the NHL on Sunday, all teams have finally played their final game making the playoff picture complete. there were a total of 10 games played on Sunday, Columbus beat Toronto 3-2, Detroit beat New Jersey 4-1, Tampa Bay beat Buffalo 4-2, the Islanders beat Ottawa 4-2, St. Louis beat Colorado 3-2, the Rangers beat Pittsburgh 3-2, Carolina beat Philadelphia 4-3 in a shootout, Florida shutout Washington 2-0, Anaheim beat Los Angeles in overtime 4-3, and Edmonton beat Vancouver 5-2.

Despite Their Season, Florida Ends on High Note.

The Panthers definitely had a season to forget this year, moving youth for veterans in hopes for a playoff run didn’t quite work out and set them back a few years. However, on Sunday night in their last game of the season, they ended things on a very solid note, that note being the fact the shut out the first placed Washington Capitals by a score of 2-0. Derek MacKenzie opened the scoring in the second period with a short-handed goal and rookie Denis Malgin sealed the deal. Better luck next year Florida, and begin your rebuild before it’s way too late. (The Rat Trick)

Panthers Prospect Henrik Borgstrom Wins Championship

Highly touted prospect Henrik Borgstrom for the Panthers had himself a solid season in the NCAA, what’s even better is the fact he won himself a National Championship. He’s definitely a very solid prospect and if the Panthers are smart, they’ll be putting him in the lineup next season. (The Rat Trick)

The Sens Have to no Longer Wait.

Everyone in Ottawa from players to fans was sitting with anticipation wondering who they would get as a first-round matchup in the playoffs. If Toronto won on Saturday it would be them, if they didn’t it would be the Bruins. Well, Ottawa can send a very nice letter to Columbus Monday morning thanking them for beating the Maple Leafs Sunday night giving the Sens a matchup against the Bruins. Playing the Bruins is much better for Ottawa anyways, remember the early 2000’s and how many times Toronto beat them out of the playoffs? Yeah, good thing they got Boston instead. (Senshot)

The Maple Leafs Are In!

For the first time since the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season, the Maple Leafs have made the playoffs. But it’s not going to be easy as they have the first place team Washington Capitals to go against in the first round, talk about not being able to catch a break eh? The Leafs have had a wonderful season full of surprises, so maybe they can surprise us all and give Washington a run for their money, but realistically, Washington should have that series done in about five games. (Stars And Sticks)

Chicago Finished First in the West and Face Nashville Thursday Night

The Blackhawks have won first place in the Western Conference and as a reward, they get to face the Nashville Predators in a first round matchup which begins Thursday night. This should be one heck of a series and if Chicago is well Chicago, they should be able to blow right past the Predators, but it won’t be easy either. (Blackhawk Up)

Colorado Have Now Set Their Eyes on Prospect Will Butcher

Colorado’s season from hell is finally over, so what to do now? Scout prospects and make plans for next season. They’re going to enter a full rebuild which isn’t surprising, what is surprising is how long it took for the Aves to consider signing top prospect Will Butcher. After a solid season in the NCAA where he just won a championship, the Hobey Baker Award and the award for highest scoring defenseman you can bet your bottom dollar Colorado wants him badly, but will they be able to sign him? The answer is yes, they need a face on the backend and Will Butcher would fit perfectly, and with the right sales pitch, you can expect to see him in an Aves jersey next season. (Mile High Sticking)

