NHL Daily Fantasy Sports: DFS Picks of the Day (Jan.12)

NHL Daily Fantasy Sports: DFS Picks/Lineup of the Day – 9 games are scheduled tonight: Vancouver heads to Philadelphia. Ottawa plays host to Pittsburgh. Buffalo rolls into Tampa Bay. Nashville takes on Boston in Music City. Montreal/Minnesota meet up for what promises to be a goaltending duel. Detroit heads to Texas to take on the Stars. Devils’ Taylor Hall looks to make a statement in his return to Edmonton. Colorado is at home to Anaheim. While in the late game, St. Louis looks for important road points versus Los Angeles.

NHL daily fantasy sports (DFS) continues to grow in popularity despite the uncertainty surrounding the industry. Companies like Fan Duel and Draft Kings are still immersed in legal battles and in turn are unable to offer their services in certain American states.

Even with restrictions, the DFS community continues to thrive and in likelihood will emerge victorious when all is said and done. Just think of the way fantasy sports, in general, has evolved over the last 15-20 years. Daily fantasy sports is just the next step. Instead of drafting a team, spending an entire season tweaking and adjusting your lineup, you can select a roster of players for that given night and compete against other individuals.

Welcome back to my NHL daily fantasy sports series intended to help give fans an edge selecting their DFS rosters today. I’m targeting one player at each position (center, winger, defense, goalie) that make for quality value picks that won’t break the bank. I’ve also included results from yesterday’s picks and a bonus lineup of the day.

NHL Daily Fantasy Sports: DFS Picks of the Day (Thursday, January 12th)

NHL Schedule (Thursday, Jan.12)

Vancouver Canucks at Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning

Boston Bruins at Nashville Predators

Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild

Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars

New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers

Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche

St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings

*Important Note: Prices/Scoring Format from DraftKings.com

Center – Patrik Berglund, St. Louis Blues $3,900 (at LA)

The Blues are struggling of late and having difficulties scoring goals. So, you could pay $7,600 for Vladimir Tarasenko (at wing), hope he finds the scoresheet again, maybe even have a big night. Or, you could pay a little over half the price for St. Louis’ hottest forward of late – Patrik Berglund. With six goals, one assist over his last 10 contests, Berglund screams value.

Yesterday’s Pick: Mikkel Boedker, SJ $3,500 (at CGY) – 1 assist, 5 SOG, 3 BS = 6.0FPTS

Winger – Calle Jarnkrok, Nashville Predators $3,500 (vs. BOS)

You’d definitely be rolling the dice with this pick. That being said, the Swede is starting to heat up, which could be a sign of things to come. High expectations came with a long-term contract in the offseason, and this is a guy who could be Las Vegas’ radar. He only has one goal, four assists in his last 10 games, but it’s important to note that he not only kills penalties but can score shorthanded as well (bonus FPTS).

Yesterday’s Pick: Nikita Scherbak, MTL $3,300 (at WPG) – 0FPTS

Defenseman – Matt Benning, Edmonton Oilers $3,300 (vs. NJ)

I offered Benning up as an option earlier this week, and he didn’t disappoint scoring a goal. Although his cost has risen by $200, it’s still an absolute bargain for a guy whose name is all over the scoresheet lately. He has two goals, three assists in his last 10 contests averaging nearly 4FPTS/game over that span. Don’t be afraid to consistently pick these guys while they’re riding hot.

Yesterday’s Pick: Olli Maatta, PIT $3,500 (at WSH) – 1 SOG, 2 BS = 1.5FPTS

Goaltender – Petr Mrazek (or Jared Coreau – whichever gets the nod), Detroit Red Wings $7,300 (at DAL)

Both of these clubs have been a disappointment so far in 2016-17. It’s tough to pick a winner in a game like this with Dallas’ ability to fill the net on occasion, but I’m giving the edge to Detroit given the Stars defensive issues. Mrazek is coming off a 39-save loss in Chicago on Tuesday, so he should be hungry to record his first win in the 2017 calendar year.

Yesterday’s Pick: Marc-Andre Fleury, PIT $7,500 (at WSH) – 25 saves, 4GA = 1FPT

NHL Fantasy: DFS Lineup of the Day

C Ryan Johansen, NSH (vs. BOS) $5,500

C Brandon Sutter, VAN (at PHI) $4,500

W Nikita Kucherov, TB (vs. BUF) $7,200

W Taylor Hall, NJ (at EDM) $6,500

W Anthony Mantha (at DAL) $5,300

D Drew Doughty (vs. STL) $5,400

D Hampus Lindholm (at COL) $3,800

G Pekka Rinne, NSH (vs. BOS) $7,600

UTIL Vladislav Namestnikov, TB (vs. BUF) $4,100

Yesterday’s Lineup of the Day Generated 25.4 FPTS

