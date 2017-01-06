NHL Daily: Dylan McIlrath, Milt Schmidt, James van Riemsdyk

NHL Daily: Florida Panthers loan defenseman Dylan McIlrath to AHL Springfield, Bruins honor the late Milt Schmidt on Thursday night, trade rumors surrounding Toronto Maple Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk continue, and more! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Seven games were on the schedule Thursday night. In the most anticipated game, the Columbus Blue Jackets carried a 16-game win streak into Washington looking to tie the all-time record of 17 held by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. Unfortunately, the streak had to end eventually and the Caps prevailed with a 5-0 victory.

In other games, Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy continued his recent struggles as the Predators defeated Tampa Bay 6-1. Carolina grabbed two points on the road beating St. Louis 4-2. Edmonton edged the Bruins 4-3. The Sabres took the Blackhawks to overtime but fell short 4-3 on the road. In the late games, Detroit‘s Jared Coreau recorded a shutout in a 4-0 win versus LA. Minnesota picked up two difficult points in San Jose in a high scoring 5-4 finish.

Here is your highlight of the night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

McIlrath Loaned to AHL Springfield

Florida Panthers defenseman Dylan McIlrath, who was acquired from the NY Rangers earlier this season, has been loaned to AHL Springfield on a conditioning stint. President Dave Tallon made the announcement on Thursday. [NHL.com]

van Riemsdyk Trade Rumors

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Toronto Maple Leafs are starting to generate calls regarding the availability of James van Riemsdyk. They would certainly entertain the idea of moving JVR, but it wouldn’t come cheap. [Editor in Leaf]

Bruins Pay Tribute to Schmidt

Milt Schmidt, a Bruins legend, passed away on Wednesday. In order to celebrate the “Ultimate Bruin”, Boston lowered his banner from the rafters, painted his no.15 behind each goal, and plan to wear commemorative patches for the remainder of 2016-17. [The Score]

Canucks Fans Shouldn’t Be Fooled by Win Streak

As Alex Hoegler over at The Canuck Way points out, there’s no reason for fans to be fooled by the current winning streak. I didn’t even realize that Canucks fans still thought they had a chance. Let’s get back to reality folks, this a horrendous hockey team. [The Canuck Way]

Devils to Honor Longtime Owner

The New Jersey Devils are set to induct longtime owner John McMullen into their ring of honor on Friday night. McMullen, who passed away back in 2005, will be the first inductee, with his family and former Devils alumni in attendance. [NHL.com]

Rangers: Who Should Stay, Who Should Go

With the New York Rangers getting healthier by the day, Brandon Cohen over at Blue Line Station takes a look at who he believes has earned the right to stay and who is destined for the minors. Check out what Brandon thinks the Rangers lines will look like in the near future. [Blue Line Station]

NHL Daily Morning Rant

It seems that JVR’s name continues to be bantered around in trade rumors. While there’s no reason to believe that Toronto is openly shopping the veteran or looking to get rid of him, it does feel as though an imminent trade may be on the horizon.

If the Maple Leafs were to move van Riemsdyk, the return package who almost certainly have to include a quality defender (right-handed). If they’re not already top-four material, it needs to be a prospect with that type of potential.

Note: I’m not suggesting a 1-for-1 swap for these defenders. In most, if not all cases, the other team will be adding pieces. Or, it could be a multi-player deal on both sides. The below d-men are simply means of getting a conversation started.

Potential targets that might interest Toronto:

Michael Stone (ARZ), Dougie Hamilton (CGY), Brent Seabrook (CHI), Dante Fabbro (NSH), Travis Hamonic (NYI), Kevin Shattenkirk (STL)

