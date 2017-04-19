NHL Daily: David Pastrnak, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks

NHL Daily: Boston Bruin David Pastrnak Notches His First Playoff Goal, Toronto Maple Leafs Are Potential Fairy Tale, Former Hawks Who Could be Useful to the Chicago Blackhawks This Postseason and More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

There were three game fours on the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoff schedule for Tuesday night. First, the Rangers evened the score against the Canadiens in a 2-1 victory, the Blue Jackets prevented a sweep from the Penguins in a 5-3 win and the Sharks slammed the Oilers 7-0.

Pastrnak Nets First Playoff Goal

The Ottawa Senators currently lead 2-1 in their round one series against the Boston Bruins. The Bruins, however, are beginning to get a jump in their step. Bruin David Pastrnak has finally notched his first postseason goal for the team, most likely the first point of many. Pastrnak is a vital member of the Bruins’ system and his awakening will be big for the team. [Causeway Crowd]

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Trade Deadline Throwback

The postseason is here and the Penguins are dominating in round one. Despite that, if you could go back in time to the midseason trade deadline for the Pittsburgh Penguins, what trade would you make? Looking back at the deadline, there are some moves that the Penguins could have made, not that this team needs any improving. What were some moves on your wish list? [PensLabyrinth]

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Shot at a Cinderella Story

Nobody expected the Toronto Maple Leafs, the second wild card, to be such big competition for the NHL-leading Washington Capitals, but here they are. The Leafs currently hold the 2-1 series lead and are heading into game four with hopes of grabbing another win. Leave it to the rookie power of the Maple Leafs to take their shot at a possible Cinderella story. Anything can happen in the playoffs and the Leafs really have a shot if they keep the strong play up. [Editor-in-Leaf]

Oilers Fall Hard But Can Recover

So, the Edmonton Oilers fell in game four against the San Jose Sharks in a 7-0 smash. The series is now tied 2-2 and the Oilers are feeling a little embarrassed after such a shutout loss. The fact is, the Oilers can recover from the loss. The team is heading back home to Edmonton and will have a whole new approach to their game. Sure, a blowout loss stings badly, but the Oilers have a solid team that knows how to win; they can overcome this. [Oil on Whyte]

Former Blackhawks Who Could be Helpful Around Now

The Chicago Blackhawks have been the biggest surprise this postseason. The Nashville Predators currently have a 3-0 series lead over the Hawks and, while anything is possible in the playoffs, it looks like the Hawks will cause a major upset with their impending elimination. The Hawks will face the Preds in game four later tonight and will be desperate for a win. In this disappointing postseason, there are some former Hawks who could be pretty useful right about now. Who would you want to throw on the jersey one more time to help this team out? [Blackhawk Up]

