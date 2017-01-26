NHL Daily: David Pastrnak, Kevin Klein, Toronto Maple Leafs
There were four games on the NHL’s schedule for Wednesday night rivalries last night. First, the Philadelphia Flyers topped the New York Rangers 2-0 and the Toronto Maple Leafs shut out the Detroit Red Wings 4-0.
Then the Vancouver Canucks topped the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 and the Edmonton Oilers shut out the Anaheim Ducks 4-0.
Here is Your Highlight of the Night:
NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines
Bruin David Pastrnak Hits Milestone
Bruin David Pastrnak hit a career milestone when he scored the game-winning OT goal against the Detroit Red Wings. The 20-year-old has officially notched 20 goals in the NHL. [Causeway Crowd]
NY Islanders Overtime Woes Continue
The New York Islanders can’t capitalize on an overtime win. New York’s inability to win those pesky overtime games will continue to haunt them until they find the right solution. [Eyes on Isles]
Out-of-the-Box Buffalo Sabres Trades
Trade talk is currently in full force through the NHL. This is no different for the Buffalo Sabres who might be looking to make a deal before the deadline. See some out-of-the-box trade moves for the Sabres. [Sabre Noise]
Patrick Kane is Not a Penalty Killer
Blackhawk Patrick Kane is capable of many things but, sadly, being a penalty killer isn’t one of these things. Kane isn’t the most effective player on the Hawk’s penalty kill for a reason. [Blackhawk Up]
Kevin Klein Isn’t a Ranger Worth Keeping
Trade rumors have been swirling around New York Ranger Kevin Klein and have forced fans to take one of two sides: Keep Klein or Trade Klein. But, in the end, Klein simply isn’t a Ranger worth holding onto. [Blue Line Station]
Toronto Maple Leafs in Search of Center Depth
The Maple Leafs are in need of some better depth down the middle. Toronto has a few options if they’re planning to boost their skill in the faceoff circle. [Editor-in-Leaf]
Leafs’ Frederik Anderson Makes a Record
Frederik Anderson notched a consecutive shutout for Toronto, making this the first time a Leafs’ goaltender has done so in four years. [The Score]
