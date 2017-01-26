NHL Daily: David Pastrnak, Kevin Klein, Toronto Maple Leafs

NHL Daily: Boston Bruin David Pastrnak Hits a Career Milestone, Kevin Klein Isn’t a ‘Must Keep’ For the New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs Under the Microscope and More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

There were four games on the NHL’s schedule for Wednesday night rivalries last night. First, the Philadelphia Flyers topped the New York Rangers 2-0 and the Toronto Maple Leafs shut out the Detroit Red Wings 4-0.

Then the Vancouver Canucks topped the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 and the Edmonton Oilers shut out the Anaheim Ducks 4-0.

Bruin David Pastrnak Hits Milestone

Bruin David Pastrnak hit a career milestone when he scored the game-winning OT goal against the Detroit Red Wings. The 20-year-old has officially notched 20 goals in the NHL. [Causeway Crowd]

NY Islanders Overtime Woes Continue

The New York Islanders can’t capitalize on an overtime win. New York’s inability to win those pesky overtime games will continue to haunt them until they find the right solution. [Eyes on Isles]

Out-of-the-Box Buffalo Sabres Trades

Trade talk is currently in full force through the NHL. This is no different for the Buffalo Sabres who might be looking to make a deal before the deadline. See some out-of-the-box trade moves for the Sabres. [Sabre Noise]

Patrick Kane is Not a Penalty Killer

Blackhawk Patrick Kane is capable of many things but, sadly, being a penalty killer isn’t one of these things. Kane isn’t the most effective player on the Hawk’s penalty kill for a reason. [Blackhawk Up]

Kevin Klein Isn’t a Ranger Worth Keeping

Trade rumors have been swirling around New York Ranger Kevin Klein and have forced fans to take one of two sides: Keep Klein or Trade Klein. But, in the end, Klein simply isn’t a Ranger worth holding onto. [Blue Line Station]

Toronto Maple Leafs in Search of Center Depth

The Maple Leafs are in need of some better depth down the middle. Toronto has a few options if they’re planning to boost their skill in the faceoff circle. [Editor-in-Leaf]

Leafs’ Frederik Anderson Makes a Record

Frederik Anderson notched a consecutive shutout for Toronto, making this the first time a Leafs’ goaltender has done so in four years. [The Score]

