NHL Daily: Darryl Sutter, Auston Matthews, Boston and More

There were no games to report on Tuesday night due to teams getting ready for the playoffs, but there were still some great headlines!

How The Bruins Can Win the Stanley Cup

A lot of writers have been covering playoff predictions, and this is one of my favorites. The Bruins had five solid ways they can win a cup. The team has turned around since the firing of old coach Claude Julien. Tuukka Rask is always fundamental to this team’s success but when it comes to the playoffs, he turns it to a whole new level. The vets are ready for another win, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Krejci, and Zdeno Chara. With Marchand having a season high in points, and fresh off a suspension, expect him to redeem himself when it matters. And finally, they’re underdogs, something the Bruins thrive under. (Fansided)

The Canadiens Have Demoted Forward Alex Galchenyuk to the Fourth Line.

In hopes of adding scoring depth throughout all four lines, Claude Julien has decided to move forward Alex Galchenyuk to the fourth line. This will either benefit the team now they have four scoring lines or Alex loses motivation for being demoted after a very solid season. Either way, we’ll find out Wednesday night. (Puck Prose)

Matthews Didn’t Just Set Records for the Leafs, He Also Leads the League in Even Strength Goals.

Auston Matthews is probably the best rookie of the last five plus years, he’s smashed so many Leafs record this season, with his most notable being four goals in his first game and finishing with 40 goals as a rookie in today’s NHL. Another thing Auston did that most people don’t know about is the fact that he leads the entire NHL in even strength goals scoring 30. That’s a huge accomplishment grant who is poised to win the Maurice Richard Trophy, Sidney Crosby with 44. (Editor In Leaf)

Five Ways the Blackhawks Can Beat the Predators.

The Blackhawks have so much talent up front and on the backend as well as in the net, but what’s going to give them the edge over Nashville? Well, Blackhawk Up covered that, and we’re here to let you know. They are going to need a lot of patience in the defensive zone since the Preds also have a very solid forward core with a great power play. With the acquisition of P.K. Subban, the Preds defenseman has become more offensive which is something the Hawks need to watch for. Their defense is probably their strongest asset with so much experience and shut down units available. Chicago had difficulty all season on the faceoffs, and when you’re facing guys like Ryan Johansen and Mike Fisher, that’s a part of the ice that will need improvement. And finally, Jonathan Toews is once again going to be relied upon, which isn’t hard for him since he becomes the best in the world while under pressure. (Blackhawk Up)

Should the Avalanche Pursue Darryl Sutter?

With the recent firing of top tier coach Darryl Sutter for Los Angeles, this has opened a world of speculation as to where he may end up. Colorado is definitely heading into a rebuild next season and with the experience of Sutter and his coaching style, he may be a perfect fit. (Mile High Sticking)

Connor McDavid Isn’t the Only Oilers Player that’s Going to be Relied Upon

Many think McDavid is the player to carry the Oils to success as well as goaltender Cam Talbot. But there’s one more player who isn’t getting the recognition he deserves, and that’s defenseman Kris Russell. He has the playoff experience and has been a pure workhorse this season for Edmonton playing on the power play and penalty kill. So come playoff time when things get a lot more intense and pressure is kicked up 100 notches, Kris Russell is going to be relied upon so keep your eyes on him. (Oil On Whyte)

