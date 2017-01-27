NHL Daily: Colin Miller, Ryan Strome, New York Rangers

NHL Daily: Boston Bruin Colin Miller is Willing to Fight For His Team, the New York Islanders Need to Sort Out Ryan Strome, the New York Rangers Need a Blue Line Upgrade and More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

There were 13 NHL games on the schedule for Thursday night. First, the Florida Panthers topped the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in OT, the Nashville Predators topped the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 and the Winnipeg Jets top the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3.

The Minnesota Wild beat out the St.Louis Blues 5-1, the Washington Capitals topped the New Jersey Devils 5-2 and Arizona Coyotes shut out the Vancouver Canucks 3-0. The Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3, the LA Kings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 and the Edmonton Oilers topped the San Jose Sharks 4-1.

Lastly, the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3, the New York Islanders top the Montreal Canadiens 3-1, the Philadelphia Flyers topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 and the Calgary Flames topped the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in OT.

Here is Your Highlight of the Night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

Colin Miller is Willing to Fight for His Team

Boston Bruin Colin Miller is willing to step up and fight for his team. Miller has become one of the most underrated fighters this season and is proving he isn’t shy to stepping up for his team. [Causeway Crowd]

Minnesota Mike Reilly’s Call-up is Audition

Mike Reilly’s recent call-up to the Minnesota Wild has given him more minutes and NHL ice-time. Reilly is working towards being an everyday NHL defender. [Gone Puck Wild]

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Martin Marincin Should Be Part of the Plan

Martin Marincin of the Maple Leafs should be a part of the team’s plan moving forward. Marincin is proving that he has a place on Toronto’s future roster. [Editor-in-Leaf]

New York Islanders Need to Figure Out Ryan Strome

Ryan Strome hasn’t been on his game lately. The Isles need to figure out their course of action in how they’ll handle the forward who has lost his game a little bit. What can they do? [Eyes on Isles]

Edmonton Oilers Seeing Zack Kassian’s Worth

The Oilers willingly took a chance on Zack Kassian and now he is finally proving his worth. The Oilers took a chance on a troubled player and are now seeing his developing potential. Kassian is finally proving his worth. [Oil on Whyte]

NY Rangers Need Blue Line Upgrade

The Rangers have been suffering from a weak blue line as of late and the team needs a defensive upgrade if they want to compete. Check in with the rumors by the blue line. [Blue Line Station]

This article originally appeared on