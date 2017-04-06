NHL Daily: Clarke MacArthur, Brad Marchand, Pittsburgh and More!

NHL Daily: Clarke MacArthur Returns to Ottawa, Pittsburgh Suffers a Massive Hit, Brad Marchand is in Trouble Again and More! (Morning NHL Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

Wednesday night was very quiet around the NHL in terms of games played. Only two games were on the schedule, and Buffalo upset Montreal 2-1, while Washington shut out the Rangers 2-0.

The highlight of the Night Video.



NHL Daily: Morning NHL Headlines

Brad Marchand to Have Hearing with the Department of Player Safety.

Brad Marchand has been terrific all season, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s sometimes a very dirty player. When you see his skills it’s hard to imagine that they will also do all kinds of shady tactics to win, it might put a hamper on him as an overall player once he retires. And he was back at it again when he speared Lightning forward Jake Dotchin in the groin, that’s a very dirty move. He’s scheduled to have a meeting with the department of player safety where he’s most likely going to be suspended since he’s a repeat offender. (Fansided)

Clarke MacArthur Makes His Return to Ottawa.

MacArthur has been out all season due to a concussion and finally made his return Tuesday when the Sens shutout the Red Wings 2-0. Clarke didn’t put any points in the game but was rather solid, and afterward was very emotional on his return. This is a major boost for the Senators come playoff time. (Senshot)

Leafs Lose Fundamental Player.

The Leafs went out earlier this season and acquired Brian Boyle to help them down the middle and bring grit and tenacity come playoff time, the same thing with Eric Fehr. Unfortunately for the club, both have gone down with injury, and while no one knows the exact date of their return Leafs fans are hoping it’s sooner rather than later. (Editor In Leaf)

The Torch has Been Passed and Accepted in Carolina

When Eric Staal was dealt away to the Rangers last season Jeff Skinner was given the torch, and while he didn’t full step up he still did great. And now that Staal is gone to Minnesota, Skinner was once again left as the new face of the team. When Minny played Carolina a day ago the Canes honored Staal and all that he did, but that was overshadowed by Jeff Skinner put up three points, but unfortunately lost to Minnesota. So it seems Jeff has finally accepted the torch and is going to start running with it. (Cardiac Cane)

The Rangers Register Another 100 Point Season

Since the lockout, the Rangers have been able to make the playoffs 11 seasons out of the 12. In 2014-15 the Rangers hit their 100 point mark for the second time in franchise history. The following season they did it once again, and this season makes three years in a row setting a new franchise record. (Blue Line Station)

Pittsburgh Suffers a Massive Hit.

News has finally come in on star defenseman Kris Letang, he’s going to be out for the next four to six months due to a herniated disc in his neck. The question now is can Pittsburgh win another cup with Letang out? In my opinion, the answer is yes, they still have Olli Maatta, Justin Schultz, Brian Dumoulin, Ron Hainsey, Mark Streit, and Ian Cole. (Fansided)

This article originally appeared on