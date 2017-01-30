NHL Daily: CHL Top Prospects Game, Olympic Participation

NHL Daily: Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier headline the list of NHL hopefuls appearing in the CHL Top Prospects Game, Gary Bettman argues Olympic Participation hurts NHL product, Jeff Skinner needs to step up for the Hurricanes, and more! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

The NHL All-Star Game was held on Sunday. It seems the 3-on-3 format is something the league can work with moving forward. In the first game of the mini-tournament, the Pacific Division dismantled the Central 10-3. Carey Price would come to regret his decision, as expected, in the second game as the Atlantic Division fell 10-6 to the Metropolitan. In the final, the Metropolitan topped the Pacific 4-3 as Wayne Simmonds scored the game-winner and went on to be named All-Star Game MVP.

Here is your highlight of the night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

CHL Top Prospects Game

40 draft-eligible prospects were scheduled to face-off on Monday night in the annual Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects Game. Names such as Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier headline a list of intriguing NHL hopefuls. It’s unclear if/when the game will be held following the tragic shootings in Quebec City. [Toronto Star]

Time for Skinner to Step up

Charles Taylor over at Cardiac Cane wrote a piece titled “its time for Jeff Skinner to step up”. I personally find the argument interesting considering he has the same problem that plagued Eric Staal for so long in Carolina – no one to play with. 17 goals (35 points) in 47 games isn’t too bad for a guy playing with the likes of Victor Rask, Jordan Staal, Elias Lindholm, and others. [Cardiac Cane]

Bettman Argues Olympics Hurts NHL Product

On Sunday, commissioner Gary Bettman argued that Olympic participation could ultimately hurt the NHL product. Players, on the other hand, were speaking a different tune, as Jonathan Toews noted it only hurts the sport if we’re not sending the best players. [NBC Pro Hockey Talk]

Would Calgary Trade Sam Bennett?

Following a recent healthy scratch for Sam Bennett, Ramina Shlah over at Flame for Thought got to thinking. She wonders if Calgary would ever consider trading their highest draft pick in franchise history. [Flame for Thought]

Top 10 Moments From All-Star Weekend

The All-Star weekend in Los Angeles was a big success. NHL.com did a top 10 countdown of the moments from the festivities. For many of the players involved, it was a special treat to speak to NHL legends from the past. While for fans like myself, it’s moments like Justin Bieber getting rubbed out into the glass by Chris Pronger. [NHL.com]

Coyotes Fans Need to be Patient With Rebuild

Vincent Benedict over at Howlin’ Hockey wrote a nice piece to help level expectations in the Desert. He explains how fans need to be patient with the rebuild process and trust in their group of highly skilled prospects. [Howlin’ Hockey]

NHL Daily Morning Rant

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the Quebec City shooting. It’s unclear if the CHL Top Prospects game will still be held in QC on Monday night, but if it does (or whenever it’s rescheduled), these are five guys to watch for not named Patrick or Hischier:

Gabriel Vilardi, Team Cherry

Owen Tippett, Team Cherry

Maxime Comtois, Tam Cherry

Kailer Yamamoto, Team Orr

Nikita Pupugaev, Team Orr

