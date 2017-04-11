NHL Daily: Canucks fire Desjardins, Kings fire Lombardi + Sutter, Duchene

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

The NHL’s regular season is over, and the playoff matchups have been set. Predictions are being discussed and criticized throughout the twitter atmosphere and on every comment section on the entire internet.

The 14 NHL teams that missed the postseason have had no troubles making headlines despite the fact that their seasons are over.

NHL Daily: Morning NHL Headlines

Kings Fire Darryl Sutter and Dean Lombardi

The Los Angeles Kings stole the headlines cleaning out their front office a bit by firing long-time GM Dean Lombardi and head coach Darryl Sutter after missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. It was long overdue, especially on Lombardi’s plate. The Kings subsequently promoted Luc Robitaille to President, and Rob Blake was hired as the new General Manager. (Puck Prose)

Canucks Fire Head Coach Willie Desjardins

While not many were surprised, the news is still tough to swallow for the Canucks former head coach. Willie Desjardins was shown the door after his third season with the Vancouver Canucks, and it seems as if there was not much Desjardins could’ve done to right the ship. While nobody will say it’s all on Desjardins’ shoulders, he could’ve done more to earn his job back. (The Canuck Way)

Oilers Add Goalie Depth, Sign Shane Starrett

While the Oilers are heading to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, the group is still making moves while thinking about their future. The Oilers signed goalie prospect Shane Starrett out of the Air Force Academy. The 22-year-old will compete for a role with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL next season. (Oil On Whyte)

Maple Leafs Hobble Intro Playoffs With Injuries

The Toronto Maple Leafs had to wait until the second last day of the regular season to clinch their playoff spot, but they clinched by risking some health. Not only will the Leafs have to take on the league-leading Washington Capitals in the first round, but they may be starting without some of their key players. Fredrik Andersen, Nikita Zaitsev, and Roman Polak are all nursing injuries. (Editor in Leaf)

Avalanche Look Forward To The 2017 Draft Lottery

Absolutely nothing went right for the Avalanche in the 2016-17 season, but now that the season is finally over, Av fans will look ahead to the upcoming draft lottery. The Avalanche have the best odds for selecting first overall with a 17.936% chance. The worst they could fall is all the way to fourth, but it’s not likely. The Avalanche will likely be able to select one of Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier. (Mile High Sticking)

Matt Duchene Ensures He Won’t Be An Avalanche Next Year

Matt Duchene didn’t mince words when he cleaned out his stall in Colorado, and he believes his days in Colorado are over. Duchene did not have a great year offensively but he is still considered an elite player. (HockeyBuzz)

