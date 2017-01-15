NHL Daily: Brad Marchand, Andreas Athanasiou, New York Rangers

NHL Daily: Bruins forward Brad Marchand has been hot of late and topped it off with a five-point performance on Saturday, Andreas Athanasiou responding for the Red Wings after benching, comparing the New York Rangers 4th line from this year to 2014, and more! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

12 games were on the schedule Saturday. Among the winners, Boston knocked off Philly early in the afternoon. Later on, Carolina dismantled the Islanders 7-4, the Habs edged the Rangers 5-4 at home, Florida defeated Columbus 4-3, the Wild grabbed two points on the road with a 5-4 victory over Dallas, and Anaheim shut out Arizona 3-0.

Here is your highlight of the night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

NHL Skills Competition Getting Rid of Breakaway Challenge

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reported the NHL is planning to do away with the “breakaway challenge” at this year’s All-Star Skills Competition. No more gimmicky showmanship with goaltenders who don’t even care. [Sportsnet]

Marchand Catching Fire

Playing in his 500th game Saturday, Bruins forward Brad Marchand put on a show with a big five-point performance. The B’s top scorer has been on fire of late with 12 points in his last six games. [Causeway Crowd]

Teams Most in Need of Rebuild

Lyle Richardson over at Bleacher Report released his list of NHL teams most in need of a rebuild. Among the seven or eight clubs listed: the Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, and Colorado Avalanche. [Bleacher Report]

Athanasiou Heating Up

It wasn’t long ago that Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou found himself as a healthy scratch. Since finding himself on the outside looking in, the 22-year-old has caught fire and is currently skating on the second line with Frans Nielsen and Thomas Vanek. [Octopus Thrower]

Bill Daly Not Worried About NFL in Las Vegas

It’s beginning to sound like the NFL’s Oakland Raiders could be headed to Las Vegas. Golden Knights owner Bill Daly believes it could work, and insists they knew it was always a possibility. He even went as far to say, “I think the NHL would be great here. I’ll be a season ticket holder”. [OAK 247 Sports]

Comparing Rangers 4th Lines (2014 and 2017)

Thomas Crincoli over at Blue Line Station takes a moment to compare the Rangers 4th lines from 2013-14 and 2016-17. Brian Boyle, Derek Dorsett, and Dominic Moore (with an occasion appearance by Dan Carcillo) was a line that could wear opponents down and chip in a bit offensively. [Blue Line Station]

NHL Daily Morning Rant

With roughly a month and a half until the trade deadline (Mar.1), I’d like to present a preview to our trade bait list that will be released sometime in the next little while. Arizona and Colorado are the only teams to officially declare themselves sellers, which explains why things are so quiet. But it won’t be long before other clubs start to follow suit. Here are 10 names to keep an eye on, either on a seller, or likely to be moved due to contract status/impending expansion draft.

1. Martin Hanzal, Arizona Coyotes

2. Kevin Shattenkirk, St. Louis Blues

3. Marc-Andre Fluery, Pittsburgh Penguins

4. Matt Duchene, Colorado Avalanche

5. James van Riemsdyk, Toronto Maple Leafs

6. Michael Stone, Arizona Coyotes

7. Ben Bishop, Tampa Bay Lightning

8. Drew Stafford, Winnipeg Jets

9. Jarome Iginla, Colorado Avalanche

10. Scott Hartnell, Columbus Blue Jackets

