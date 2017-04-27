NHL Daily: Boston Gets Permanent Head Coach, Burke a Fit for Buffalo and More

NHL Daily: Bruins Get New Head Coach, Brian Burke a fit for Buffalo, Mike Babcock Named Jack Adams Finalist and More! (Morning NHL Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

After a two-day break, NHL play has returned. Only two games were played Wednesday night and both from the Western Conference. Nashville took a 1-0 series lead with a 4-3 win over St. Louis and Edmonton took a 1-0 series lead with a 5-3 win over Anaheim.

The highlight of the Night Video.



[Via NHL.com]

NHL Daily: Morning NHL Headlines

Bruce Cassidy Named Boston’s Permanent Head Coach

After the February ninth firing of Claude Julien, the Bruins brought in Bruce Cassidy came in as an interim head coach. But after the move, the Bruins went 18-8-1 to make the playoffs making Cassidy’s impact immediate. And despite losing in the first round of the playoffs, he was named permanent head coach (Causeway Crowd)

Could Brian Burke’s Next Stop Be in Buffalo?

After Jack Eichel gave the Sabres an ultimatum of signing me and fire them or move me and keep them, the ownership granted Eichel’s wish and fired both the head coach and general manager. Now with ownership having to fill both slots, Brian Burke would be a nice fit. He was rebuilding Toronto before being fired, then went on to help rebuild the Flames. Now with Buffalo in a rebuild of their own and in need of an experienced GM, Burke could very well fill the void the Sabres need. (Tip Of The Tower)

Buffalo Still Interested in Russian Defender

When Tim Murray was still a part of the Ottawa Senators he was really interested in KHL defenseman Viktor Antipin and that need followed him to Buffalo. But now that he’s been fired from Buffalo do the Sabres still have any interest in him? The answer is yes, he’s a 24-year-old top defenseman, and if he’s anything like scouts say he is, he’s Buffalo’s Nikita Zaitsev. (Tip Of The Tower)

Can NCAA Coach Fit into the Panthers Plans?

After the Panthers fired interim head coach Tom Rowe after a disappointing season, they are in need of a new head coach, and could outsourcing to the NCAA be the solution? Well, eyes are now on Jim Montgomery who coached the Denver Pioneers in the NCAA. He’s coached the Pioneers for four years with every season putting the team in the tournament with the most recent piece of success coming when the Pioneers won the National Championship (The Rat Trick)

Toronto Star Forward Heading to World Championships

News has come in that star rookie’s Auston Matthews and Nikita Zaitsev won’t be participating in the World’s this year for their respective countries, the United States and Russia respectively. However, one big time Leafs player will be. Mitch Marner has decided to join team Canada in this year’s Worlds which will give Canada a major boost up front. (Editor In Leaf)

Mike Babcock Named Jack Adams Finalist

After a tremendous season that has seen the Leafs go from 30th in the NHL last year to 15th this year and a playoff appearance that last six games against the number one team in the league, Mike Babcock has been named for the Jack Adams Trophy. Despite winning the Stanley Cup, an Olympic Gold Medal and everything else in hockey, Babcock has never won a Jack Adams award, so could this year be his year? Most definitely! (Editor In Leaf)

This article originally appeared on