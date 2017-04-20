NHL Daily: Boston Gets Help, Eichel Causing Issues, Colorado Wants a Second Pick and More

NHL Daily: Boston Gets Some Help, Eichel Making Things Hard in Buffalo, Colorado’s Need for a Second Pick in the First Round and More! (Morning NHL Headlines)

Wednesday was a pretty busy one in the NHL with a total of four games, one of which featured a team moving on to the Semi-Finals. Washington beat Toronto 5-4 to tie the series 2-2, Ottawa shut out the Bruins in a close game 1-0 to take a 3-1 series lead, Minnesota had a shutout of their own beating St. Louis 2-0 to put the series at 3-1, and finally Anaheim punched their ticket to the Semi’s with a 3-1 win over Calgary giving them a 4-0 series win.

The highlight of the Night Video.



NHL Daily: Morning NHL Headlines

Bruins Receives Some Much Needed Help on the Blue Line

Before the start of game four the Bruins received some excellent news, Colin Miller would be returning to the blue line. The Bruins have had a lot of trouble lately when it’s come to the backend and injuries. Top guys like Brandon Carlo, Torey Krug, and Adam McQuaid are still out but Miller coming back in the lineup, Boston’s blue line is stronger than ever. (Causeway Crowd)

Jack Eichel Leaves Buffalo with a Predicament

Buffalo management wants to offer an extension to their face of the franchise which isn’t surprising. However, Eichel isn’t having any part of it unless head coach Dan Bylsma is fired. So what happens? Does Buffalo fire Dan and give Jack his extension, or do they move a franchise player? Players like Jack Eichel don’t come around very often so it’s safe to say Dan’s days are numbered. (Fansided)

Carolina Pays Tribute to an Old Barn

Everyone knows the situation in Detroit and how they are saying goodbye to the Joe Louis Arena. What’s surprising and also very humble is the fact Hurricanes fans paid homage to the old Joe which is what hockey is about, regardless of who you cheer for, fans always recognize places that changed the game. (Cardiac Cane)

Toronto’s Speed is a Major Factor in Series Against Washington

The Toronto/Washington series has been electric, on one side you have the best team in the NHL against one of the most surprising. The Capitals have been able to score goals and shut down Toronto’s offense. However, one thing they can’t seem to beat is the Leafs speed which isn’t surprising with guys like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Kasperi Kapanen, Connor Brown, Jake Gardiner, Morgan Rielly, Zach Hyman, James van Riemsdyk, and Nikita Soshnikov. (Editor In Leaf)

Can the Avalanche Swing a Deal in Order to Draft Defenseman Cal Foote?

It’s not obvious this off-season Joe Sakic is going to be making a ton of moves. The question before then can they swing a deal to acquire another first round pick? It’s possible. The Avalanche have a lot of experienced older d-men who can help a team now the only thing they need to do is offer one up and sweeten the deal so they can acquire an additional pick to draft Cal Foote who is easily one of the best defensemen in the draft behind Tim Liljegren. (Mile High Sticking)

Anaheim Punches Ticket to the Second Round

Going into the playoffs everyone knew Anaheim was a team to be reckoned with if they played properly, well they definitely did. Another thing was the year Calgary had which gave Anaheim a solid first round series. Well, it didn’t work out that way for the Flames or for anyone who thought they would go to either six or seven games. Because the Ducks swept the Flames in four making them the first team to advance to the second round. So what’s this say about Anaheim, did they get an easy opponent that we all overlooked, or is Anaheim really a threat this post-season? The ladder is most likely the reason. (Flame For Thought)

