NHL Daily: Auston Matthews, Patrice Bergeron, New York Rangers

NHL Daily: Maple Leafs’ Rookie Auston Matthews is Named a Calder Trophy Finalist, Bruin Patrice Bergeron is Named a Selke Trophy Finalist, New York Rangers Overcome Back and Forth Play For Big OT Win and More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

There were four playoff games on the NHL’s Thursday night schedule. First, the Pittsburgh Penguins clinched the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Nashville Predators finished off their sweep of the former Cup favorites, the Chicago Blackhawks, with a 4-2 victory.

Lastly, the New York Rangers took a 3-2 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a big 3-2 OT victory and the Edmonton Oilers grabbed a 3-2 series lead over the San Jose Sharks with a 4-3 OT win.

Matthews Named a Calder Trophy Finalist

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ star rookie and 2016 overall pick Auston Matthews has been named a finalist for the 2017 Calder Trophy. Matthews will be up against Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine and Columbus’ Zach Werenski for the trophy, but he has been a favorite from before the season even started. Matthews’ 40 goals and 69 points aren’t exactly average for a rookie, so it won’t be surprising to see this superstar take home the trophy. [Editor-in-Leaf]

Buffalo Sabres Fire GM and Head Coach

The Buffalo Sabres have officially relieved GM Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma of their duties. The news of this firing came out just a day after rumors surfaced that Jack Eichel would be refusing to extend his contract if the organization didn’t fire Bylsma. Whether or not these statements were true, the Sabres were in need of a coaching change and this might be a good move for the team in the long run. [Sabre Noise]

Bergeron Named a Selke Trophy

Each season the Selke Trophy goes to the forward who demonstrates the best defensive play that season. It isn’t a surprise that Boston’s Patrice Bergeron would be named a finalist for the Selke, especially after the season he has had this year. Bergeron has been a standout player for the Bruins and is deserving of his finalist status. [Causeway Crowd]

Youth Falls in Chicago

The Blackhawks have a had a rough time in the postseason this year despite leading the Western Conference. The Hawks have officially been swept by the Nashville Predators and have ended their Stanley Cup run despite being Cup favorites this season. Chicago’s top players fell stale in the postseason and didn’t perform, but what happened to the Hawks youth? Many hoped the youth of the Blackhawks would be revitalized and determined, like the youth of many other teams, but they couldn’t get it together. The Hawks fell and have been the playoffs’ first major upset. [Blackhawk Up]

New York Rangers Grab Huge OT Win

The New York Rangers headed to Montreal for game five of the Rangers-Canadiens series. The heated matchup went into overtime and New York absolutely dominated. After a lot of pressure and shot attempts, Mika Zibanejad beat goaltender Carey Price and gave the Rangers a 3-2 victory and a 3-2 series lead. Despite back and forth play this season, the Rangers are showing that they know which team to be when they need a win. Game six will be back on home ice in New York and the Rangers will be looking to seal the deal. [Blue Line Station]

