NHL Daily: Auston Matthews, Marc Staal, Chicago Blackhawks

NHL Daily: Auston Matthews is a Frontrunner for Rocket Richard Trophy, the Life Span of Ranger Marc Staal's Free Pass, Chicago Blackhawks Excel in Power Rankings and More!

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

There were 13 games on the NHL’s Tuesday night schedule. First, the Bruins shut out the Lightning 4-0, the Devils topped the Flyers 1-0 in OT and the Penguins topped the Blue Jackets 4-1.

The Senators shut out the Red Wings 2-0, the Capitals topped the Maple Leafs 4-1 and the Jets topped the Blues 5-2. The Wild beat out the Hurricanes 5-3, the Isles topped the Nashville 2-1 in OT and the Stars beat out the Coyotes 3-2 in OT.

Lastly, the Avs beat the Blackhawks 4-3 in OT, the Ducks topped the Flames 3-1, the Sharks beat out the Canucks 3-1 and the Kings topped the Oilers 6-4.

The Highlight of the Night:

Matthews After the Rocket Richard

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews is having an unbelievable rookie season. Matthews is only a few goals behind current NHL goal leader Sidney Crosby and, with a few games left, has the opportunity to try and top him for the Rocket Richard Trophy. This isn’t a pipedream for Matthews- remember his four goals in his NHL debut? Anything is possible for the rookie talent this season. [Editor-in-Leaf]

Rask Stands Out in Boston’s Playoff-Clinching Win

The Bruins clinched the playoffs the other night in a big shut out win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The player that stood out most was the big man in between the pipes, Tuukka Rask. Rask recorded a big shut out against the Lightning that not only gave him a fantastic game but gave his team a playoff spot. [Causeway Crowd]

Penguins Targeting Blue Jackets

The Penguins are officially in the mode and will be going to target the Jackets, especially in face of the possible playoff battle approaching. Pittsburgh left the matchup the victors in the teams’ matchup last night and will be looking for the same outcome come playoff time. [Pens Labyrinth]

Rangers Free Pass For Staal

Rangers d-man Marc Staal has been getting a bit of a free pass this season. The veteran defenseman hasn’t been putting forward his best play but will somehow avoid the repurcussions. With acquiring Brendan Smith and the returns of Dan Girardi and Kevin Klein from injury, the defensive system has changed but Staal keeps getting ice time. Girardi and Klein will most likely have alternating games and Adam Clendening has been a repeat bencher, but Staal keeps getting the call time and time again- this needs to change. The Rangers need to give the other d-men a chance and they can’t afford to keep giving Staal a freebie. [Blue Line Station]

Blackhawks Keep it Up

The Blackhawks have had a very strong season, theres no denying that. Again, the Blackhawks pulled in pretty high in the NHL power rankings. This week, the Hawks clocked in at number three and will end the season on the high. The Hawks will look to dominate in the postseasona and, with how they’ve played this season, it won’t be surprising. [Blackhawk Up]

