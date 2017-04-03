NHL Daily: Auston Matthews, Kevin Hayes, Boston Bruins

NHL Daily: Maple Leaf Auston-Matthews is Surpassing All With His Performance This Season, Ranger Kevin-Hayes is Performing Well Despite Strange Stats, Boston Bruins’ Interim Coach Deserves Promotion and More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

There were 11 games on the NHL’s schedule for Sunday. First, the Lightning topped the Stars 6-3, the Sharks topped the Canucks 3-1 and the Rangers beat out the Flyers 4-3.

The Bruins beat the Blackhawks 3-2, the Blues topped the Predators 4-1 and the Islanders beat the Sabres 4-2. The Penguins beat the Hurricanes 3-2, the Capitals topped the Blue Jackets 3-2 and the Wild beat the Avs 5-2.

Lastly, the Ducks topped the Flames 4-3 and the Coyotes beat the Kings 2-1.

The Highlight of the Night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

Matthews is Dominating This Season

Toronto’s star rookie Auston Matthews has been having an unbelievable first season. Matthews has been a dominating force for the Leafs this season; his points and achievements are beginning to surpass some of the NHL’s best and Matthews doesn’t seem to intend to slow down anytime soon. [Editor-in-Leaf]

Tavares’ Injury Isn’t Completely a Season-Ender

John Tavares is week-to-week for the Isles after sustaining an injury. A lot of fans might jump to say that the loss of the Isles’ captain will kill any shot at the playoffs but others might not agree. The Isles might have enough talent to get them over the hurdle without their captain and closer to their second place wild card goal. [Eyes on Isles]

Ranger Hayes’ Strange Season

New York Ranger Kevin Hayes is having a strange season. Sure, Hayes is having a successful season and is an important producer for the Rangers but he has some pretty strange in-depth stats. Despite the strange stats, Hayes has been having a good season, so maybe these strange stats just make things confusing. But, what we do know is, Hayes has been solid in the rink. [Blue Line Station]

Penguins Ending the Season Strong

The Penguins have been a very dominating team this season and have been since last season when they took home the Stanley Cup last playoff run. Again, the Pens are finishing their season strong and are preparing to take off once the first playoff puck drops. [Pens Labyrinth]

Bruins’ Cassidy Deserves a Promotion

The Boston Bruins titled Bruce Cassidy the team’s interim coach following the firing of former head coach Claude Julien. Cassidy has been exactly what the Bruins needed and have led the team to playoff contention. Cassidy deserves a promotion for all the success he has brought the team. [Causeway Crowd]

This article originally appeared on