NHL Daily: All-Star Weekend Edition
NHL Daily: Welcome to All-Star Weekend. The All-Star Skills Competition Starts Up at 7 p.m. ET and, the Main Event, the All-Star Game Takes Place Tomorrow. Get All Your All-Star Information Here and Get Ready for the Weekend!
Welcome to the NHL Daily. In today’s NHL Daily we have the NHL All-Star Edition. Here we’ll go over everything you need to know as the All-Star weekend festivities kick off.
Here is an All-Star Highlight:
NHL Daily: All-Star Edition:
The Complete NHL 100 List is Released
The NHL 100 All-Time Greatest list was announced in its entirety last night. The current NHL-ers to make the list were Blackhawks Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews, Penguin Sidney Crosby, Capital Alex Ovechkin and current Florida Panther Jaromir Jagr. [NHL.com]
Star-Studded Celebrity Roster Released for Celebrity Shootout
The Celebrity shootout will be live streamed on NHL.com and the NHL app. Watch to see big-name stars like Justin Bieber (Team Gretzky) and Taylor Kitsch (Team Lemieux) participate in the shootout challenge at 2:15 p.m. PT. [NHL.com]
Players Announced for Skills Challenges
The list of the All-Stars expected to tackle each challenge has been announced. See which All-Stars will compete in each challenge here. Will Shea Weber‘s hardest shot continue to reign? Will Connor McDavid beat Dylan Larkin‘s speedy record? Which All-Stars will be able to tackle the newest Four Lines Challenge? [NHL.com]
LA is the Perfect Place for the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebration
What better location to have such an elaborate and star-studded event? Los Angeles has been the perfect place to celebrate the NHL’s best and 100 years of hockey. [Blackhawk Up]
Vincent Trocheck’s All-Star Diary
Get an inside look into the All-Star weekend by reading the All-Star diary penned by NHL All-Star himself, Vincent Trochek of the Florida Panthers. [NHL.com]
NHL Daily: Morning Discussion
Which division do you think will come out on top in this year’s All-Star Game? Will Crosby lead the Metropolitan Division to success or will the Blackhawk elite in the Central Division come out on top?
Also- who do you think might be a good All-Star MVP this year?
