NHL Daily: Alex Ovechkin, Patrik Laine, Colorado Avalanche

There were just four NHL games on the schedule Wednesday night. The Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins faced off in a Wednesday Night Rivalry match that would end with a 5-2 Capitals victory.

The Montreal Canadiens took two points from the Winnipeg Jets in a big 7-4 win while the Florida Panthers beat out the New York Islanders 2-1. The Calgary Flames and the San Jose Sharks faced off in a close Flames 3-2 victory.

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

Washington Capital Alex Ovechkin Reaches 1,000th Point

Alex Ovechkin grabbed his 1,000th career point in the opening minute of the Capitals’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. [The Score]

NY Rangers Best Draft Picks Since 2000

The New York Rangers, like all NHL teams, have drafted many good and dud players. See the Rangers’ best draft picks since the 2000 NHL Entry Draft. [Blueline Station]

Boston Bruin Frank Vatrano Breaking Out

Boston Bruins forward Frank Vatrano is finally coming into himself and is breaking out his big offensive play. The undrafted player is excelling as the Bruins find their consistency. [Causeway Crowd]

Patrik Laine is an NHL All-Star

Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrik Laine is officially an NHL All-Star, and the youngest player (18) to make the roster. Laine has been compared to Ovechkin and his performance this season has been incredible. But with his recent concussion, his ability to participate in the game is unknown. [Jets White Out]

Toronto Maple Leafs Trade G Jhonas Enroth

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded goaltender Jhonas Enroth after claiming former Columbus Blue Jacket Curtis McElhinney. The goalie went to the Anaheim Ducks for a 7th round draft pick in 2018. [Editor-in-Leaf]

Chicago Blackhawks’ Ryan Hartman Proving Himself

The Chicago Blackhawks wanted Ryan Hartman to be a suitable replacement for Andrew Shaw. Hartman’s play is speaking for itself and the player is proving to be better than the hole he had to fill. [Blackhawk Up]

Montreal Canadien’s Alexei Emelin Becoming One of Montreal’s Best D-Men

This season has been a good one for Canadien Alexei Emelin, who is becoming one of Montreal’s strongest defenseman. The d-man has also benefited greatly from playing with new Canadiens All-Star Shea Weber. [A Winning Habit]

Colorado Avalanche Don’t Need to Trade Core to Improve

Many have believed that the Colorado Avalanche need a full team re-vamp to improve and get to where they want to be, but trading the core doesn’t have to be the only solution. [Mile High Sticking]

NHL Daily: Milestone Honor

Last night Ovechkin reached a big milestone in his career. In the Capitals game against the Penguins, Ovechkin notched his 1,000th career point and left the game with two points.

Ovechkin is an elite player who never puts forward anything less than excellent play. So far this season, Ovechkin has 21 goals and 14 assists in 41 games. There is still a lot of time left in the season for Ovi to keep producing and get his numbers up.

Even in a slow season Ovechkin is producing and achieving career milestones. The elite-level captain and NHL All-Star is destined for NHL history and legend status.

Ovechkin is planning to rally his team by leading them into the playoffs in hopes they can achieve what they couldn’t last season, the Stanley Cup.

