NHL Capsules

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 shots after replacing Michael Neuvirth early in the first period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 Saturday night.

Neuvirth left the game after collapsing in his crease 7 1/2 minutes into the game. He was carted off the ice on a stretch and later taken to Pennsylvania Hospital, where he was ”awake and alert,” according to Flyers general manager Ron Hextall. Neuvirth stopped all six shots he faced.

Brayden Schenn, Colin McDonald and Jordan Weal scored for the Flyers, who won their fourth straight game to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt. Philadelphia remained six points behind Boston for the second wild card playoff spot in the East with four games remaining for each team.

Cory Schneider stopped 38 shots for the Devils, who lost their sixth straight.

OILERS 3, DUCKS 2, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Leon Draisaitl scored off a pass from Connor McDavid 1:26 into overtime to lift Edmonton into a tie with Anaheim atop the Pacific Division.

McDavid had a goal and two assists, and Milan Lucic also scored to help the Oilers to their fifth straight win and ninth in their last 10. Cam Talbot finished with 16 saves.

Edmonton’s 44 wins are the most the team has had in a season since the Oilers won the Stanley Cup in 1987-88. Edmonton and Anaheim each have 97 points, with four games remaining for each club and the Oilers currently holding the tiebreaker.

Ryan Getzlaf and Patrick Eaves scored for the Ducks, who have lost two in a row following a five-game winning streak. John Gibson stopped 34 shots.

JETS 4, SENATORS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Mathieu Perreault scored the go-ahead goal 7:46 into the third period, lifting Winnipeg to its fourth straight win.

With the score tied 2-2, Perreault took a pass from Bryan Little and fired a shot past Mike Condon, who had Jets forward Patrik Laine standing in front of him with the screen, to put the Jets ahead.

With Condon pulled for an extra attacker and just over a minute left, Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck whipped out his glove to snag Kyle Turris’ blast, preserving the lead. Nikolaj Ehlers sealed the victory with an empty-netter with 25 seconds left.

Blake Wheeler and Adam Lowry also scored for Winnipeg, which has its first four-game win streak of the season.

Mike Hoffman scored twice for the Senators, who have lost four straight – 0-3-1 – are tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for second in the Atlantic Division.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, RED WINGS 4

DETROIT (AP) – Auston Matthews scored twice to lead Toronto past Detroit.

Matthews’ second goal of the night with 1:09 left, gave Toronto a 5-3 lead, but proved to be the winner when Detroit’s Mike Green tallied with 44.2 seconds remaining in regulation.

With two goals and an assist, Matthews tied Peter Ihnacak’s Leafs rookie points record of 66, set in 1982-83.

James Van Riemsdyk scored with 2:36 left in the third period to snap the 3-3 tie and put the Leafs ahead for good. Van Riemsdyk slipped a backhander past Detroit’s Jimmy Howard.

Mitchell Marner and William Nylander also scored for the Leafs, who moved into a second-place tie in the Atlantic Division with Ottawa.

Gus Nyquist, Nick Jenson and Niklas Kronwall had the other goal for the Red Wings.

CANADIENS 2, LIGHTNING 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Alexander Radulov scored 51 seconds into overtime to lift Montreal past Tampa Bay.

Phillip Danault also scored and Carey Price stopped 21 shots for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens.

Radulov scored from the right circle on the game-winner.

Yanni Gourde scored for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves.

Gourde got a goal in his third straight game, coming on a redirection of Victor Hedman’s shot tying it at 1 at 11:38 of the third. The forward has four goals in 17 career games.

Danault put a back-hander past Vasilevskiy with 5:36 left in the second to open the scoring after Hedman lost the puck near the Lightning net. Max Pacioretty got his 200th assist with Montreal on Danault’s goal.

STARS 3, HURRICANES 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jason Spezza scored, Kari Lehtonen earned his third shutout of the season and Dallas snapped a two-game skid.

John Klingberg and Devin Shore added empty-netters and Lehtonen stopped 25 shots in his second shutout n six starts to help the Stars deal a serious blow to the Hurricanes’ already slim playoff chances.

Cam Ward stopped 21 shots for Carolina, which is six points behind Boston for the East’s final playoff spot with six games left and Tampa Bay between the teams.

The Hurricanes failed to earn a point for the first time since losing at Colorado on March 7 – a club-record stretch of 13 straight games with either a win or an overtime loss. They fell to 2-4-2 against the bottom four teams in the Western Conference: Dallas, Vancouver, Arizona and Colorado.

PREDATORS 3, WILD 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Filip Forsberg and Kevin Fiala scored 10 seconds apart late in the second period, and the Nashville snapped a two-game skid.

Pekka Rinne made 31 saves for his third shutout this season as the Predators pulled into a tie with St. Louis at 91 points. The Blues hold the tiebreaker, and the Predators visit St. Louis on Sunday.

The Wild lost for the fifth time in six games after finishing March 4-10-2.

Coach Bruce Boudreau took a timeout with 2:43 left in the second period, and that’s when the Predators took control.

Forsberg scored his 31st by tipping the puck in at 17:21 – just 4 seconds after the Wild timeout. Then Fiala scored unassisted, skating in front of the crease and putting a wrister into the open net past goalie Alex Stalock 10 seconds later.

BRUINS 5, PANTHERS 2

BOSTON (AP) – David Krejci scored after a poor clearing attempt by Florida goalie Reto Berra, leading Boston to the win.

Patrice Bergeron scored twice, Brad Marchand got his team-leading 39th goal and Noel Acciari also scored for the Bruins, who trail both Toronto and Ottawa by a point in the Atlantic Division, but hold a four-point edge over Tampa Bay for the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card spot.

Jaromir Jagr recorded his 765th career goal and Thomas Vanek also scored for the Panthers, who lost for the 11th time in 15 games and were eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week.

Krejci capitalized on the gaffe by Berra, moving Boston ahead 3-2 with 5:30 left in the second period. The goalie came far out of the crease, but his clearing pass from the right circle caromed off the boards directly to Krejci, who fired the puck into the empty net.