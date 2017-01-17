NHL Capsules

PITTSBURGH (AP) Conor Sheary scored 34 seconds into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins ended the Washington Capitals’ nine-game winning streak with a wild 8-7 victory Monday night that included nine second-period goals.

Sheary had two goals and an assist for the Penguins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Evgeni Malkin picked up his 11th career hat trick during a frenetic second period, and Sidney Crosby collected his NHL-leading 27th goal to go with three assists. Bryan Rust and Nick Bonino also scored for Pittsburgh, and Matt Murray got the win despite allowing seven goals on 28 shots.

The Penguins trailed 3-0 before scoring six goals in less than 11 minutes in the second period, more goals than the Capitals had allowed in a game all season. Pittsburgh led 6-5 after 40 minutes.

Lars Eller scored twice for Washington, and T.J. Oshie, Brett Connolly, Nicklas Backstrom, Justin Williams and Andre Burakovsky also found the net. Philipp Grubauer made eight saves after coming on in relief of Braden Holtby, who was pulled during Pittsburgh’s second-period deluge.

LIGHTNING 2, KINGS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Brian Boyle scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and Tampa Bay opened a six-game road trip with a victory over Los Angeles.

Ben Bishop made an early mistake that led to Kyle Clifford’s goal for the Kings, but bounced back to make 31 saves in his second start back from a three-week absence with a lower-body injury.

Tyler Johnson scored in the first period for the Lightning, who won for just the second time in seven games.

Peter Budaj stopped 27 shots for the Kings.

Both teams played without stars due to illness. Kings captain Anze Kopitar missed his first game since Nov. 20, and All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman missed his first game of the season for Tampa Bay.

SHARKS 5, JETS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Joel Ward scored a short-handed goal and took a hard hit to assist on Timo Meier’s goal, helping San Jose to just its third win in eight games.

Brent Burns and Chris Tierney also scored and Joe Thornton had an empty-netter as the Sharks bounced back nicely from a 4-0 home loss to St. Louis on Saturday. Martin Jones made 26 saves, allowing two late goals after the game had been decided.

Josh Morrissey broke up the shutout with 2:36 to play and Mark Scheifele added a goal in the final minute after Jones tried to shoot the puck toward the empty net but hit Scheifele instead.

Michael Hutchinson made 27 saves for the Jets, who have dropped four in a row.

ISLANDERS 4, BRUINS 0

BOSTON (AP) – Nikolay Kulemin scored two of New York’s three second-period goals, powering the Islanders to the win.

Josh Bailey and Jason Chimera also scored for the Islanders, who have lost 13 of 19 road games this season (6-9-4), but defeated the Bruins twice in TD Garden. Thomas Greiss made 32 saves.

Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask was pulled after two periods. He gave up three goals on 15 shots. Backup Zane McIntyre gave up the other goal.

The Bruins lost at home against one of the league’s worst teams for the third time this season. On Dec. 8, Colorado came in with the league’s poorest record and beat Boston. The Islanders were also last in the East when they won 4-2 on Dec. 20.

RED WINGS 1, CANADIENS 0

DETROIT (AP) – Thomas Vanek scored in the second period and Jared Coreau earned his second shutout, leading the Red Wings to the victory.

Detroit won consecutive games at home for the first time since starting the season 4-0 at Joe Louis Arena as part of its 6-2 start. The 6-foot-6 Coreau, the tallest goaltender to play for the Red Wings, stopped 18 shots to improve to 5-1-1 in his first season with Detroit.

The Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens had won five of their last seven games.

Montreal star Carey Price made a spectacular save late in the first period, using his glove to deny Andreas Athanasiou on a breakaway, and finished with 19 stops.

Vanek extended his point streak to a season-high six games, redirecting Danny DeKeyser’s shot past Price with 1:36 left in the second.

SABRES 4, STARS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Jack Eichel scored two goals, helping Buffalo to the win.

Buffalo’s Tyler Ennis scored 19 seconds into the first period. Ennis returned after missing 30 games with a groin injury that required surgery.

Jake McCabe also had a goal and Robin Lehner made 31 saves after missing the past three games with an illness.

Radek Faksa scored for the Stars in the opener of a three-game road trip. Kari Lehtonen stopped 25 shots. Dallas has lost two in a row and six of eight.

OILERS 3, COYOTES 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Jujhar Khaira gave Edmonton the lead with his first career goal and the Oilers beat Arizona for their third straight victory.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who have won five of their last seven games. Cam Talbot had 20 saves.

Radim Vrbata scored for the Coyotes, who have lost 11 of their last 13 games. Mike Smith stopped 24 shots.