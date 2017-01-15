NHL Capsules

MONTREAL (AP) Alexei Emelin, Max Pacioretty and Paul Byron scored in a 62-second span of the third period to lift the Montreal Canadiens over the New York Rangers 5-4 on Saturday night.

Alex Galchenyuk scored in his return after injuring his knee Dec. 4, and Brian Flynn also had a goal for Montreal.

Brandon Pirri, Rick Nash, J.T. Miler and Derek Stepan scored for the Rangers, who were coming off a 4-2 loss at home to Toronto on Friday night. It was the first time in eight occasions New York failed to win the second of back-to-back games this season. It also ended a four-game winning run in road games.

The Rangers’ Antti Raanta played for the first time since Dec. 29 but left in the first period with a lower-body injury after stopping 10 of 10 shots. Henrik Lundqvist replaced him and allowed five goals on 22 shots a night after losing to the Maple Leafs.

WILD 5, STARS 4

DALLAS (AP) – Jason Zucker scored the winner with 6:45 to play as Minnesota beat Dallas after blowing a four-goal lead.

Zucker skated into the paint as Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen blocked a shot. The puck bounced off Zucker’s chest and into the goal just before the net came off its moorings. A replay review confirmed the goal.

Three Minnesota players scored in the first 4:01, and the Wild led 4-0 before the period ended.

The goals by Mikko Koivu, Eric Staal and Matt Dumba knocked Stars starting goalie Antti Niemi from the game without a save.

Chris Stewart also scored against Lehtonen for a 4-0 lead at 12:45 of the first.

The Stars rallied with Antoine Roussel scoring seven seconds before the first period ended, Jiri Hudler and Tyler Seguin adding second-period goals and John Klingberg tying it on the power play with 8:47 remaining.

PANTHERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Jaromir Jagr scored early in the third period, helping lead Florida past Columbus.

Shawn Thornton, Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Florida, and Trocheck, Aaron Ekblad, Jason Demers and Jakub Kindl had assists. James Reimer made 30 saves.

With the Panthers leading 3-2, Jagr swatted in a loose puck behind Joonas Korpisalo for his eighth goal of the season 1:27 into the third.

Boone Jenner scored his eighth of the season for Columbus at 6:17 to cut the deficit to 4-3, but the Blue Jackets couldn’t tie it.

Scott Hartnell and Cam Atkinson also had goals for the Blue Jackets, Seth Jones had a pair of assists, and Ryan Murray had one.

Korpisalo, playing in his second consecutive game in place of regular starter Sergei Bobrovsky, had 28 saves.

HURRICANES 7, ISLANDERS 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Brock McGinn had a goal and three assists, linemates Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists and Carolina pulled away late to beat New York for its fourth straight victory.

The Hurricanes overcame a 3-1 deficit with three straight goals in the second period and improved to 14-1-1 in their last 16 home games.

Carolina scored three more times in the third to make it a rout, including Lee Stempniak’s goal 5:42 into the final period that broke a 4-4 tie.

McGinn has scored in three straight games and has seven points overall in that span.

Justin Faulk, Brett Pesce and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Carolina. Cam Ward made 28 saves.

RED WINGS 6, PENGUINS 3

DETROIT (AP) – Andreas Athanasiou went end to end with the puck, split defenders and scored early in the third period, giving Detroit its first lead in a win over Pittsburgh.

Detroit coach Jeff Blashill won a challenge shortly after on a potential tying goal by the Penguins. It was negated because of goaltender interference caused by Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin pushing Detroit’s Justin Abdelkader into Jared Coreau.

Mike Green scored a power-play goal midway through the third period, giving the Red Wings a two-goal lead, and Henrik Zetterberg added another goal to give them the final cushion.

Malkin got his 18th goal of the season early in the second period and Kris Letang scored 27 seconds into the game, giving Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead. Letang left the game in the first period with what appeared to be an injured left knee.

Coreau made 28 saves for the Red Wings in his first start at home. Pittsburgh’s Marc-Andre Fleury also stopped 28 shots.

BLUES 4, SHARKS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Colton Parayko had a goal and an assist and backup Carter Hutton earned his fifth career shutout in St. Louis’ victory over San Jose.

Parayko opened the scoring with a power-play goal and added an assist on David Perron’s score to help the Blues bounce back from lopsided losses to Boston and Los Angeles earlier this week. Jori Lehtera also scored and Alex Steen had an empty-net goal for St. Louis.

Hutton, who replaced starter Jake Allen in the past two games, made 23 saves to earn the win.

Martin Jones made 22 saves for San Jose and Joe Thornton got ejected for a spearing penalty in the second period as the Sharks dropped their second straight to fall four points behind first-place Anaheim in the Pacific Division.

BRUINS 6, FLYERS 3

BOSTON (AP) – Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists to lift Boston over slumping Philadelphia.

The win improved Boston’s record to .500 at home (10-10) in its first game of a stretch of five of seven at TD Garden heading into the All-Star break at the end of the month.

Tuukka Rask was back in goal for Boston after leaving the previous game – a loss at Nashville on Thursday – because he was hit in the throat area by a shot in the opening period. He made 21 saves.

The Flyers lost for the eighth time in 10 games (2-6-2).

Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug and David Krejci also scored for the Bruins. Krejci’s was his 500th point.

Marchand had an empty-net goal with 54 seconds left.

DUCKS 3, COYOTES 0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Hampus Lindholm, Nick Ritchie and Ryan Kesler scored, and Jonathan Bernier earned his first shutout of the season in Anaheim’s victory over Arizona.

Lindholm’s second goal of the season came 5:49 into the opening period and Richie got his 10th just 35 seconds into the third.

Kesler’s 18th goal came into an empty net with 21 seconds left.

Bernier, starting in goal for the first time since Dec. 20, had 26 saves as the Coyotes struggled to get consistent pressure on Anaheim’s No. 2 goalie.

Louis Domingue had 20 saves for the Coyotes, who outshot the Ducks 26-22.

Anaheim, the Pacific Division leader, won its third in a row and sixth in seven games.

KINGS 3, JETS 2, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jeff Carter scored his 23rd goal of the season at 1:36 of overtime and Los Angeles rallied for its fifth victory in seven games.

Carter converted Jake Muzzin’s 100th career NHL assist for the winner after Dustin Brown tied it for the Kings on a rebound goal with 5:08 left in regulation. Captain Anze Kopitar had three assists for Los Angeles, which improved to 9-1 in overtime this season.

Dustin Byfuglien scored Winnipeg’s second power-play goal with 12:22 to play, but the Jets lost for the fourth time in five games despite bouncing back solidly from an embarrassing loss.

Drew Stafford also scored a power-play goal and Mathieu Perreault had two assists for Winnipeg.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Nazem Kadri scored twice and Curtis McElhinney made 35 saves, leading Toronto past Ottawa.

It was McElhinney’s first start with the Leafs after being picked up off waivers earlier in the week from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tyler Bozak and Connor Brown also scored for the Maple Leafs, who moved into a tie with the Senators for third in the Atlantic Division at the halfway point of the season.

Dion Phaneuf and Kyle Turris had goals for Ottawa, and Mike Condon made 23 saves.

Kadri’s second goal of the game gave the Leafs a 3-2 lead just 2:31 into the third period.

PREDATORS 3, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) – Filip Forsberg scored with 11:54 remaining in the third period, Cody McLeod had a goal and a fight against his former team and Nashville rallied for a win over Colorado.

Forsberg lined in a shot shortly after corralling a faceoff. Mike Fisher had tied up the game about 3 minutes earlier on a breakaway.

Gabriel Landeskog and Francois Beauchemin scored for the struggling Avalanche, who have lost 12 of their past 13 home games.

McLeod made quite a debut against his former team a day after being acquired in a trade with Nashville.

McLeod, who was honored with a video tribute in the first period, did what the gritty forward does best – fight. He squared off with Jarome Iginla in a second-period bout that pretty much ended in a draw.

OILERS 2, FLAMES 1, SO

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Leon Draisaitl and Mark Letestu scored in the shootout, lifting Edmonton over Calgary.

Patrick Maroon scored in regulation for the Oilers, who have won two straight and four of their last six.

Sean Monahan had a goal for the Flames, who have lost two straight.

Cam Talbot had 24 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout for the Oilers. Calgary’s Brian Elliott turned away 26 shots, but then allowed two goals on two attempts in the shootout.