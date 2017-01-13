NHL Capsules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Filip Forsberg scored with 2:24 left in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat Boston 2-1 on Thursday night after Bruins All-Star goalie Tuukka Rask was knocked out of the game.

Rask, named an All-Star on Tuesday for the first time in his career, lasted only 12:49. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner came in having won his last two starts, but took a puck off a shot by Nashville defenseman Roman Josi off the bottom right of his mask near his jaw and neck.

Rask immediately shook off his right glove and pulled his mask off. Once he got up, Rask skated to the bench and went straight to the locker room. He was replaced by Zane McIntyre.

Austin Watson also scored a goal for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 35 saves to improve to 4-3-1.

Torey Krug scored a power-play goal for Boston.

FLYERS 5, CANUCKS 4, SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Claude Giroux scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Philadelphia Flyers over the Vancouver Canucks.

Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Brayden Schenn scored in regulation for the Flyers, who won for just the third time in their last 10 games.

Markus Granlund scored twice in regulation, and Daniel Sedin and Brandon Sutter each had a goal for Vancouver, which lost its third straight – all on the road.

Michal Neuvirth made 11 saves in the third period and overtime and stopped all three shots in the shootout in relief of Steve Mason, who was lifted after allowing four goals on 24 shots through two periods.

WILD 7, CANADIENS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Eric Staal and Jordan Schroeder scored 39 seconds apart in the second period, Nino Niederreiter had two goals, and the Minnesota Wild overwhelmed Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 20 shots, missing the shutout by 9 seconds on Tomas Plekanec’s power-play rebound, but he beat Price for the second time in three weeks. What began as a matchup of two All-Star goalies became an all-out blitz by the surging Wild.

Christian Folin, Jason Zucker and Ryan Suter also scored, Matt Dumba had three assists and Staal and Jared Spurgeon each set up a pair of goals. Price, who made 17 saves, was taunted by the ”Sieve!” chant after Niederreiter’s second score.

LIGHTNING 4, SABRES 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Ben Bishop made 24 saves in his return after missing nine games with a lower-body injury, Ondrej Palat had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres.

Nikita Kucherov and Anton Stralman also scored for Tampa Bay, which stopped a four-game losing streak. Lightning center Brian Boyle (lower body, four games) and defenseman Braydon Coburn (upper body, two games) also came back from injuries.

The Sabres, bidding for their first five-game point streak (3-1-1) since March 2012, got goals from Matt Moulson and Evander Kane. Anders Nilsson stopped 25 shots in his second consecutive start in place of Robin Lehner, who is ill.

SENATORS 4, PENGUINS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Mike Condon made 29 saves to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Coming off a 5-2 loss to Washington on Wednesday night, the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 14-19, 2015.

Bobby Ryan, Mike Hoffman, Tom Pyatt and Mark Stone scored for Ottawa.

Condon, making his eighth consecutive start, allowed only Conor Sheary’s goal.

Matt Murray, playing for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 28, made 29 saves for Pittsburgh.

STARS 5, RED WINGS 2

DALLAS (AP) – Defensemen John Klingberg and Stephen Johns scored goals 49 seconds apart in the second period and the Dallas Stars topped the Detroit Red Wings.

The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead on first-period goals by Gustav Nyquist and Henrik Zetterberg, but Dallas goalie Antti Niemi held Detroit scoreless over the last 44:18. He finished with 31 saves.

Brett Ritchie tied it at 2 on a tip-in goal at 3:31 of the second period. Klingberg put in a rebound at 15:53, and Johns sent a wrist shot from the right-wing boards past Petr Mrazek at 16:42.

Dallas’ Lauri Korpikoski scored the game’s first goal. Patrick Eaves added an empty-netter.

DUCKS 4, AVALANCHE 1

DENVER (AP) – John Gibson made 33 saves two days after he recorded a shutout, and Jakob Silfverberg scored for a second straight game as the Anaheim Ducks climbed into sole possession of the Pacific Division lead.

Ryan Kesler and Rickard Rakell each added their team-leading 17th goals of the season, and Corey Perry also scored to help the Ducks win for the fifth time in six games.

Anaheim surpassed San Jose in the standings with 54 points. The Sharks, with 52 points, were idle Thursday.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, and Semyon Varlamov returned from his latest groin muscle injury to stop 28 shots.

OILERS 3, DEVILS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime and had two assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the New Jersey Devils to snap a two-game losing streak.

Andrej Sekera and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers.

Travis Zajac and Steven Santini scored for New Jersey. The Devils have lost four straight.

The game marked the return of Taylor Hall, Edmonton’s 2010 first-overall pick who was traded to New Jersey in the offseason for defenseman Adam Larsson. Hall was welcomed with a video tribute at Rogers Place amid a standing ovation.

KINGS 5, BLUES 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jake Muzzin and Tanner Pearson scored two goals apiece in the Los Angeles Kings’ fourth victory in six games.

Trevor Lewis also scored and Peter Budaj made 21 saves for the Kings, who raced to a 4-0 lead early in the second period with a rare offensive burst from one of the NHL’s lowest-scoring teams.

Los Angeles chased Jake Allen with Muzzin’s second goal, sending the St. Louis goalie to the bench early in his second straight game.

Paul Stastny scored on a skate deflection for the Blues, who have lost four of six.