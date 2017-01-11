NHL Capsules

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Jordan Staal scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection with 16:10 to play, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Victor Rask had two assists and an empty-net goal, Jeff Skinner had a goal and two assists and Derek Ryan also had a goal and an assist. Brock McGinn added a goal for Carolina, which has earned points in 13 of 14 home games.

Cam Atkinson scored his 20th goal on the same day he was left off the All-Star team, and Josh Anderson and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have a league-best 60 points but have lost three of four since winning 16 straight.

Carolina’s Cam Ward made 24 saves while making his 17th straight start, his longest streak since 2011.

With All-Star pick Sergei Bobrovsky ill, backup Anton Forsberg stopped 23 shots in his season debut for the Blue Jackets.

PREDATORS 2, CANUCKS 1, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Calle Jarnkrok scored a short-handed goal with 1.5 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Nashville past Vancouver.

With time ticking down in the extra frame, Roman Josi blocked a shot from Troy Stecher just outside the crease of Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne. Josi immediately took possession of the puck and went up ice on a 2-on-1 with Jarnkrok. In the low slot, Josi slid a pass to his right, where Jarnkrok was there to one-time the puck past Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller.

Austin Watson had the other Nashville goal and Rinne finished with 29 saves for the Predators, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Brandon Sutter had the lone goal for Vancouver, losers of two-straight following their season-high six-game winning streak. Miller made 24 saves.

BRUINS 5, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Brad Marchand scored twice, including an empty-netter, and David Backes got into a fight in his return to St. Louis with Boston.

Frank Vatrano, Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 2-0-1 in their last three games. Tuukka Rask made 14 saves.

Backes, who spent his first 10 seasons with St. Louis before signing with Boston as a free agent, fought with former teammate Joel Edmundson late in the second to the delight of the Scottrade Center crowd. Backes dropped the gloves in retaliation for a hit on Bruins teammate David Krejci by Jori Lehtera.

Colton Parayko, Patrik Berglund and Kyle Brodziak scored for the Blues. Jake Allen was pulled for Carter Hutton after allowing three goals on 11 shots in the first period. Hutton finished with 26 saves.

SABRES 4, FLYERS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Evander Kane scored to cap a three-goal second-period surge in leading Buffalo past Philadelphia.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists in extending Buffalo’s point-streak to 3-0-1 – the team’s best run of the season. William Carrier and Marcus Foligno, with an empty-net goal, also scored for the Sabres.

Goalie Anders Nilsson stopped 39 shots and had his shutout bid foiled by Brayden Schenn’s power-play goal with 2:07 left.

Nilsson started in place of Robin Lehner, who was sidelined by an illness.

The Flyers dropped to 2-6-3 in their past 11. It’s a stretch during which they’ve been outscored 33-18. The slump immediately followed 10-game winning streak that ended with a 3-1 loss at Dallas on Dec. 17.

The Flyers also extended their road losing streak to 0-5-2.

DUCKS 2, STARS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – John Gibson made 34 saves in his third shutout of the season, and Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist to lead Anaheim.

Silfverberg scored a power-play goal in the second period, and the surging Swedish forward set up Andrew Cogliano’s top-shelf shot with 5:18 to play. Their line with center Ryan Kesler combined for 17 shots and largely dominated play for the Ducks, who stayed even with San Jose atop the Pacific Division with their fifth win in seven games.

Antti Niemi stopped 36 shots for the Stars, who wrapped up their three-game road trip with their fourth loss in five games overall.

SHARKS 5, OILERS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Mikkel Boedker scored three goals for his fourth career hat trick to lead San Jose.

Brent Burns and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, who have won two straight since losing three in a row. Martin Jones stopped 33 shots.

Drake Caggiula, Matthew Benning and Oscar Klefbom scored for the Oilers, losers of two straight. Cam Talbot finished with 23 saves.

Burns’ point shot through traffic gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead with 18 seconds in the opening period. Boedker then scored twice 6 1/2 minutes apart in the second to give San Jose a three-goal lead near the midpoint of the period.

Benning and Klefbom scored 2:23 apart early in the third to pull the Olers within one, but Couture put the Sharks up 5-3 at 5:06.

BLACKHAWKS 4, RED WINGS 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) – Duncan Keith scored a power-play goal 38 seconds into overtime, lifting Chicago to its fourth straight victory.

Keith, who also had an assist, beat Petr Mrazek with a rising screened shot from the top of the slot. The man advantage was set up when Justin Adbelkader was called for boarding Chicago’s Niklas Hjalmarsson with 15.2 seconds left in the third.

Richard Panik also had a goal and assist for Chicago, while Brian Campbell and Tanner Kero each scored. Ryan Hartman added two assists. Corey Crawford stopped 33 shots.

Andreas Athanasiou, Tomas Tatar and Luke Glendening had Detroit’s goals in regulation. Mrazek had 39 saves as the Red Wings fell to 2-2-2 on a season-high seven-game road trip.