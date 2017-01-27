2017 NHL All-Star Game: Skills competition assignments

Skills Challenge Relay
Central EVENT Pacific
D. Keith
R. Suter
V. Tarasenko		 1. One-timers J. Pavelski
R. Kesler
J. Carter
 
J. Toews 2. Passing D. Doughty
 
T. Seguin 3. Puck Control C. Fowler
 
P. Kane 4. Stick-handling J. Gaudreau
 
D. Dubnyk 5. Goalie goals M. Smith
 
  POINTS WON  
 
 
Atlantic EVENT Metropolitan
E. Karlsson
V. Trochek
K. Okposo		 1. One-timers S. Jones
A. Ovechkin
W. Simmonds
 
F. Nielsen 2. Passing J. Tavares
 
B. Marchand 3. Puck Control J. Faulk
 
A. Matthews 4. Stick-handling S. Crosby
 
C. Price 5. Goalie goals B. Holtby
 
  POINTS WON  

 

Four Line Challenge
Atlantic Metro Central Pacific
N. Kucherov R. McDonagh R. Suter J. Pavelski
 
E. Karlsson W. Simmonds T. Seguin B. Burns
 
V. Trocheck T. Hall P.K. Subban R. Kesler
 
S. Weber S. Jones N. MacKinnon B. Horvat
 
  POINTS WON  
 
       

 

Accuracy Shooting
Atlantic EVENT Metro
K. Okposo   J. Tavares
 
A. Matthews   S. Crosby
 
  POINTS WON  
 
 
Central EVENT Pacific
P. Laine   C. McDavid
 
P. Kane   J. Carter
 
  POINTS WON  

 

Fastest Skater
Atlantic EVENT Metro
B. Marchand   C. Atkinson
 
N. Kucherov   W. Simmonds
 
  POINTS WON  
 
 
Central EVENT Pacific
V. Tarasenko   B. Horvat
 
N. MacKinnon   C. McDavid
 
  POINTS WON  

 

NHL Shootout
(Eastern winner) Goals (Western winner)
Goals     Goals
  POINTS WON  

