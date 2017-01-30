NHL All-Star Game Not a Place for Serious Hockey

In many ways, the 2017 NHL All-Star game was looking to be much of the same as last year. With a focus on making the players care a little more/put in more effort, Wayne Gretzky followed suit as coach of the Metropolitan division. The “seriousness” is all that is wrong with the All-Star weekend and it was shown once again.

The debate rages on over whether or not players should be playing in all their skill and glory during the NHL All-Star game. Many fans are there to see said skill, but also to have fun. Seeing some of the top players, let alone possible favorite players laughing and with huge smiles is fun.

Unfortunately, the league seems intent on taking the “fun” out of the festivities at the NHL All-Star Game/Weekend.

Snoozefest of a Skills Competition

Aside from a miraculous shot by Coyote Mike Smith, the four line challenge was a huge bust. Nobody seemed to be enjoying it, and the event dragged on. Only the last possible shot made it worth it, and if they want to replicate that they can let goalies try to score more during the skills competition.

Gone was the oft-lauded breakaway challenge, instead only the stale shootout remained. Even having the shootout with more lax rules would be fine, but they were forced to comply with NHL regulations. The “seriousness” of the weekend was harming the fun.

Coaches Did Their Part With Lineups

No place was this more evident than Gretzky and Paul Coffey coaching the Metropolitan division. They pandered to the fans, placing Crosby and Ovechkin together as teammates, and it worked. They won their match-up against the Atlantic division in convincing fashion, and the team was showing its skill. Not only that, but they were having fun!

Even though the Central division‘s worst line was the Kane, Toews, and Keith line, Boudreau kept them together. It didn’t matter that they were awful, it’s what the fans wanted.

Gretzky 1-1 on Coaches Challenge, 1-1 on Ruining Game

One thing fans dislike, especially the home team crowd, is breaking up a game for a coaches challenge. In a game where the points matter for standings, it makes sense and is excused. On a weekend meant for fun, it was a horrid decision. Yes, Gretzky made the smart coaching move if it was a real game. The All-Star weekend is for player recognition and fan entertainment. The players were recognized, but the fan entertainment fell flat both days. The hometown Pacific division had their fun rudely interrupted.

Everyone expected the Metro division to win so nobody was essentially upset that they won. But working in the only NHL store in the country during the final All-Star game, I can tell you everybody in the store was confused at the coaches challenge. Simply put, it has no place in the NHL All-Star game and the league needs to forego Don Cherry‘s remarks and make the game more about fun than seriousness.

