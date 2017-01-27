Report: John Tortorella to miss All-Star Game due to family’s ill dog

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella is missing this weekend’s NHL All-Star Game and other festivities due to a family emergency. The reasoning came out through the Columbus Dispatch on Friday: Tortorella is home to take care of his son’s ill pit bull.

The dog that is ailing is a 10-year-old, Emma. She belongs to his son, Nick, who is a U.S. Army Ranger stationed abroad.

“I needed to see this through,” Tortorella said.

Tortorella, who was slated to be one of the coaches in Sunday’s All-Star Game, is a supporter of animal rights causes, and his family’s foundation – The John and Christine Tortorella Foundation – has, among other things, found homes for several rescue and foster dogs.

Per the Dispatch:

Tortorella missed Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators, and he’ll miss the NHL’s All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, because one of his five dogs is in failing health.

“I appreciate so much the number of messages I have received since the announcement,” Tortorella said. “But this absolutely is not an emergency. I want to clear that up.

“I needed a few days during the All-Star break – not having to go to the All-Star Game – to take care of something very important to my family and my son.”

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Dispatch via email that coaches are typically held to the “exact same standard as players,” meaning Tortorella would have been forced to miss a regular-season game – either before or after the break – to avoid a one-game suspension by the league for missing its midseason showcase.

Kudos to the coach for having his priorities in order.