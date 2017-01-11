NHL All-Star Game 2017 uniforms unveiled (Photo)

The 2017 NHL All-Star Game jerseys are pretty darn sweet.

2017 marks the 100th year of the NHL’s existence. Moreover, it’s the 50th anniversary of the Los Angeles Kings. Fittingly, the city will host the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. Just like the jerseys in last season’s All-Star Game reflected the Nashville Predators, this year’s jerseys will reflect the unique jersey history of the Kings.

The Pacific Division (featuring the hometown Kings) will wear the black jersey. The Atlantic Division will wear gold, the Central Division will wear purple and the Metropolitan Division will wear white. Each jersey features a band of stars that is reminiscent of the uniforms worn in NHL All-Star Games from 1989-91. Each of the 10 stars represents a decade in the 100-year history of the League. Four stars on the socks represent the four divisions in the NHL today.

The 2017 #NHLAllStar uniforms. The 4 teams will wear jerseys w/ colors worn by @LAKings from their 50-year history. https://t.co/PaN42gvW3q pic.twitter.com/i8liFMjgIR — NHL (@NHL) January 11, 2017

Overall, this is a very cool concept by the league. Los Angeles has a very unique history of jerseys and this celebrates their best ones. You get everything from their classic whites and blacks to their showtime colors. The purple and gold jerseys are gorgeous and are a nice shoutout to the Los Angeles Lakers. Sadly, the showtime colors didn’t go over as well on the ice as they did on the court. Also, the lettering is a nice touch, as it’s very similar to the famous Hollywood sign font.

There’s a lot of cool symbolism in the jerseys as well. The stars are a very nice touch and represent a better time when the All-Star Game meant something and the Campbell Conference ruled the league. It also represents a time when Mario Lemieux and Patrick Roy would suit up for the Wales Conference. During the All-Star weekend, the NHL will be doing something special to honor the top 100 players of all-time.

