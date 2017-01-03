NHL All-Star Game 2017: Sidney Crosby, Subban, Price, McDavid named captains

Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Carey Price, and P.K. Subban have been named the NHL All-Star Game captains for 2017.

The 2016 NHL All-Star Game was a huge success, as fans and players alike had a ton of fun. Because of the success, the league will be bringing back the three-on-three tournament style to the 2017 All-Star Game. Like last year, fans voted on a captain from each division, each of whom will select the rest of their team. Only one of this year’s captains were in the All-Star Game last season.

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins will lead the impressive Metropolitan Division. Consider them the odds on favorites to win the tournament considering they have four of the top teams in hockey. This will be Crosby’s second All-Star Game, his first being in 2007. Injuries and the Olympics have kept him from attending in the past. For the first time in a decade, the All-Star Game will feature the NHL’s best player.

Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens is the captain for the Atlantic Division. Bouncing back from an injury-ridden 2015-16 campaign, the goaltender ranks fourth in the NHL in save percentage (.9296) and seventh in goals against average. Price has his Canadiens in first place in the Atlantic Division following a historic start to their season. This is his fifth All-Star game, with his last appearance coming in 2015.

The Central Division’s captain will be Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban. Following his trade from the Montreal Canadiens, the popular star has 17 points in his first 29 games in Nashville. Subban won a lot of fans over during last year’s skills competition, during which he dressed up like Jaromir Jagr. This is his first All-Star Game appearance.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers will lead the Pacific Division as their captain. This is appropriate because he is the captain of one of the most improved teams in the NHL. McDavid leads the league in assists (29) and points (43), averaging over a point per game. This is his first All-Star Game, as injuries caused him to miss 37 games in his rookie season.

